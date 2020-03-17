Meal distribution sites are up and running for thousands across the state as families brace for an extended break from school.
Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico county and Richmond City school systems all announced plans to expand their programs on Monday to meet demand, with plans evolving to meet students in the greatest need.
Joyce Callahan, the cafeteria manager at George Mason Elementary in Richmond, said around 50 students, most within walking distance, received meals on Tuesday and she expects the number to grow.
Volunteers have been working in shifts to prepare and distribute the meals, keeping crews as small as state and federal officials warn against social gatherings, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Will Pettus, who has three children attending Chimborazo Elementary, said the sites were filling a need, as parents brace for schools to be closed through April 13.
“There are a lot of kids and a lot of families that can’t afford food everyday. Some kids only get one meal or two meals a day from the school, so it’s a blessing,” Pettus said.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said at a school board meeting Monday night the program had a slow start but that he expects more families to take advantage as time goes on and word gets out.
Andy Jenks, Henrico County School’s spokesperson, said the system plans to scale up distribution where need is the highest.
“Sites were chosen based on close proximity to our highest populations of students eligible for free and reduced price meals. We knew going in that limited sites and hours can’t meet the wide variety of needs, which is why we do plan to scale up the number of sites as we keep an eye on the demand for meals,” Jenks said in an email.
Chesterfield is also adding locations and will distribute meals from all 62 of the district’s schools; officials said the district distributed more than 2,000 meaals on the first day.
Beginning Thursday, Hanover will add three more sites. A spokesman said the school system will continue working with local food banks and other partners to extend its reach in the weeks to come.
Other organizations throughout the region are stepping in to help fill gaps.
In Gilpin Court, the Jackson Ward Youth Peace Team already was providing dinner on Friday evenings for middle and high school-aged students. After the closure, the organization started a campaign to do more.
Gilpin Court was originally more than a mile and a half from the nearest RPS distribution site, but Kamras announced Monday night that the Henderson Middle School location will switch to Carver Elementary to primarily serve the Gilpin Court community beginning Wednesday.
Christina Leoni-Osion, youth program coordinator at Richmond Peace Education Center, said the group will focus on providing meals the school system is not. The group is seeking non-perishable food and welcoming supplies such as hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and bottled water.
“I know it’s a time where everyone’s scared but I see everyone coming together and I’m proud,” said Keisha Cummings, a community engagement specialist working with the peace team.
The team has already raised nearly $4,000 to purchase food and other supplies for students during the break.
Loretta Lawrence, a staff member at Chesterfield Food Bank, said she saw a similar influx of volunteers and supplies since the announcement was made last week.
“We have had different organizations and a lot of teachers to come in and help pack the food for the children,” Lawrence said. “They’re really putting on their gloves and coming in and making sure things get packed and are in it 100%.”
Lawrence said the bank has added Tuesday and Thursday nights from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to their routine to provide families with enough supplies to last around a week.
In addition to meals, districts are also trying to expand residents’ access to the internet to help students stay in the loop with learning materials.
Roughly 27% of households in Richmond do not have a broadband internet subscription, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates, and Kamras announced Sunday that Comcast is offering free service at hotspots for 60 days to everyone, including non-Xfinity subscribers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.