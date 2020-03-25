Home Rule in Virginia

Bird Scooters sat ready for riders in downtown Richmond earlier this year. Since Virginia is a Dillon’s Rule state, where local government powers require consent from the General Assembly, scooter regulations are one of several policies that require authorization from the statehouse.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Fewer dockless electric scooters will be on Richmond streets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

California-based Bird Rides Inc. has temporarily suspended service in Richmond, a spokeswoman said in a statement. The company has done the same across the U.S. and abroad since the crisis began.

In a statement, the spokeswoman described the choice as “very fluid as the response to and recommendations regarding COVID-19 evolve,” adding the suspension “is in line with voluntary, as well as mandatory measures set by local governments for businesses.”

Bird’s statement did not include a target date for resuming operations in Richmond.

Its lone competitor in the city, Bolt Mobility Corp., said its fleet of scooters will remain available for use.

“For the time being, we have determined with the Department of Public Works that our scooters can serve a vital need in the city for safe, sustainable, and individualized form of public transport at a time when collective travel poses real risks to the public health,” said Will Nicholas, the startup’s executive vice president of operations.

The shareable scooters, which a rider can rent through a smart phone app, are inherently high-touch surfaces; one rider cannot know whether previous ones washed their hands prior to renting the device.

Bolt is taking precautions, Nicholas said. Its local staffers are cleaning and disinfecting the scooters each day.

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

