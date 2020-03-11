Two of Henrico County's longest-serving officials will retire this year.
County Attorney Joe Rapisarda and Deputy County Manager for Operations Tim Foster are leaving after 43 years and 31 years, respectively, with the county.
Foster's last day will be March 27. Rapisarda will stay on until June 19.
"He's been instrumental in advising and protecting our community through significant and external change," County Manager John Vithoulkas said of Rapisarda at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. "His stoic leadership and judicious thought have provided both the Board of Supervisors and me with sound mind as our community undertakes innovative efforts to serve our residents."
Rapisarda, a 1975 graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, began working for the county in 1977 after a brief stint with the firm May, Miller & Parsons. He became the county attorney in 1982 and has worked with four different county manager administrations.
In a brief speech Tuesday, Rapisarda praised past county supervisors and officials and gave thanks to the current crop of county leaders.
"This is just a fantastic group," he said of the current administration and board. "I've traveled the commonwealth, and I can tell you we do it right in Henrico because of the people who lead this county."
Foster, a native of Damascus, Va. began his career with the county in 1989 as a traffic engineer. He was promoted to deputy county manager in 2012 and currently oversees management of the Public Works and Recreation and Parks departments as well as county-owned real estate.
"The county manager always speaks of standing on the shoulders of those who came before us. I stood on lots of great shoulders to get me where I am today," Foster said. "It's been fun. Who would have thought 31 years would go by so quick?"
Rapisarda, who is turning 70 later this month, and Foster, 56, said they are retiring now to spend more time with their families.
According to annual data provided by the county, Rapisarda's salary this year is $247,887 with $38,000 in deferred compensation. Foster's salary is $174,396.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.