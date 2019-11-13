school bus snow

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Amelia County: Two-hour delay

Charles City County: Two-hour delay

King & Queen County: Two-hour delay

Lunenburg County: Two-hour delay

Nottoway County: Two-hour delay

Prince Edward County: Two-hour delay

Southampton County: Two-hour delay

