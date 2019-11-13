PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Amelia County: Two-hour delay
Charles City County: Two-hour delay
King & Queen County: Two-hour delay
Lunenburg County: Two-hour delay
Nottoway County: Two-hour delay
Prince Edward County: Two-hour delay
Southampton County: Two-hour delay
