Before a nepotism scandal prompted her firing, Richmond’s chief administrative officer, Selena Cuffee-Glenn, led Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration through 18 months of negotiations over the $1.5 billion plan to redevelop downtown around a new Coliseum.
On the other side of the table were representatives from NH District Corp, the would-be developer for the arena project with a governing board that includes Cuffee-Glenn’s politically connected nephew: Carlos M. Brown, head of Dominion Energy’s legal department.
Stoney knew his top administrator and Brown - secretary of the NH Foundation board - were related, but said in an interview this past week he did not view it as a conflict of interest.
“The agreement that was negotiated by the city and NH District Corp featured several attorneys, dozens of experts and analysts,” he said. “I think the agreement will stand on its own merit, and I welcome the scrutiny, not only from the city council, but from the people of this great city.”
The comments came amid fallout over Stoney’s handling of the nepotism scandal that rocked his administration as he is seeking to shepherd what could be the biggest economic development deal in Richmond history through the City Council review process.
Cuffee-Glenn’s daughter got a city job that paid more than virtually all other employees in a similar position after no competitive search. Stoney said he learned of the hiring after it took place in March, but waited six months for an Inspector General investigation to conclude before taking any action. Once he fired Cuffee-Glenn, who had four other relatives on the city payroll, he appointed her closest deputy, who renewed the daughter’s employment with the city, as her interim replacement.
A clause in the city-issued request for proposals for the arena project restricted city employees from speaking to “agents or representatives” of any developers vying for the project unless first approved by a designated city staffer.
“The city seeks to conduct a transparent, fair and highly competitive RFP process free of conflicts of interest,” the clause states.
That staffer, Matt Welch, said through Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan that he “does not recall being apprised of any communications” that would have violated the clause. Nolan said the mayor was “not aware of any conversations that impacted the terms of the RFP or negotiations.”
In response to a Times-Dispatch Freedom of Information Act request, Cuffee-Glenn’s former office said it did not have on record any text messages exchanged between her city-issued phone and a cell number for Brown.
It’s unclear whether Cuffee-Glenn and Brown had other communications about the project. Neither returned interview requests for this story, but public records bear out the familial connections and financial ties.
The Times-Dispatch reviewed obituaries, marriage licenses and land records from three localities to establish the relation: Brown’s mother, Beverly, is Cuffee-Glenn’s sister. A relative in Cuffee-Glenn's native Chesapeake acknowledged the link, but declined to answer specific questions about Brown or Cuffee-Glenn.
Cuffee-Glenn, 59, and Brown, 45, owned a house together in Richmond’s Northside from 2003 to 2007, city property records show.
Cuffee-Glenn granted Brown power of attorney shortly after the purchase, authorizing her nephew to make decisions on her behalf for any property she owned, according to public records. Cuffee-Glenn and her husband later gifted their stake in the house, located at 2926 Hawthorne Ave., to Brown and his wife.
NH District Corp would not make Brown available for an interview.
“All negotiations on behalf of NH District Corporation and the city occurred through their respective legal representation,” stated Jeff Kelley, a spokesman for the group. “The [NH District Corp] team remains focused on engaging with the community and City Council about the benefits of the proposal – which we believe stands on its own merits.”
Kelley said Brown is not compensated for his work as the NH Foundation board's secretary.
An Inspector General investigation initiated in April and released earlier this month found that five of Cuffee-Glenn’s relatives got city jobs at departments she oversaw without competitive searches. Other high-ranking administrators that answered to her helped facilitate the hires, investigators found.
Brown is a past president of the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority and a current member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which controls state aid for local transportation projects.
In 2018, NH District Corp lobbied city leaders to submit for consideration a project it called backbone of its original plan of development: raising Leigh Street between 3rd and 8th Streets. As the Richmond District representative on the state board, Brown would have been in a position to advocate for state funding for the project. A package of council approved proposals left it out, however.
Brown donated $1,000 to Stoney during the 2016 mayoral race, campaign finance records show.
Asked whether he had discussed the project with Brown, Stoney said he had not before ending an interview after seven minutes to fly to New York for the unveiling of a public art installation scheduled a day later.
“Every time I negotiated at the table it was across from [NH District Corp] leaders like Tom Farrell and Marty Barrington, never with Mr. Brown."
When you think it can't get any worse at Richmond City Hall we learn something new. Levar Stoney keeps coming across as completely incompetent as Mayor. Would Joe Morrissey have been the better choice?
