Camp Cathy’s days are numbered.
A task force of city officials, nonprofit leaders and representatives from Virginia Commonwealth University want the homeless encampment in Shockoe Valley dismantled by the end of March.
Dozens of the region’s most vulnerable people are still sleeping in tents beside the city’s hypothermia shelter at 1400 Oliver Hill Way. Where the men and women living there will go once the tents are taken down remains an open question.
“They know we don’t got nowhere to go,” said Cletus Bailey Sr., a 69-year-old man who stays there. “Why are they going to make matters worse?”
The encampment has focused attention on the Richmond region’s homeless population and prompted new scrutiny of the city’s response to the issue. The number of people sleeping outside in the region grew for the first time in nearly a decade this year, from 497 to 549, according to a biannual census conducted in January.
In recent weeks, nonprofits that work with the homeless have done outreach at the encampment to document the needs of residents and connect them with shelter, as well as medical, mental health, and other services.
Fifty people have signed up for services so far. Seven were referred to a homeless shelter, and two qualified for rapid re-housing. Others signed up for mental health counseling through the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority. Three more sessions are scheduled before the end of the month.
But efforts to reduce the number of people staying in the tents have coincided with more people arriving in search of shelter, according to Blessing Warriors RVA, the faith-based outreach group that started the encampment last November and has aided the people living there.
Two people from Petersburg showed up at the camp earlier this week. So did a pregnant woman with nowhere to go, said Rhonda Sneed, the group’s co-founder. Reached Tuesday, she was on her way to pick up a man who she said had moved out of a tent and into housing, but ended up back on the street.
More than 100 people lived at the encampment earlier this winter. The tents have fostered a sense of community among those living there. Some said they prefer the privacy and sense of safety they have there over a space in a privately run shelter or the neighboring city-owned one.
The number of people living there has decreased over the past month, though Sneed said Tuesday that she was unsure of the current tally given recent arrivals.
Bailey, a Newport News native, moved into a tent about two weeks ago. Since then, he has connected with a counselor from Commonwealth Catholic Charities, a nonprofit that works with the homeless, about getting an apartment. He also put his name on RRHA’s waiting list for public housing.
He’s hopeful but doesn’t expect either will come through by the end of the month. He said he thinks the tents should remain until those who are there have a permanent place to go.
“After we leave where are we going? Right back where we started from,” he said.
The task force is working to secure additional emergency shelter space, said Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, which coordinates the region’s homeless service providers in what is known as the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care.
Sneed’s group has taken part in the task force. It is led by Homeward and includes representation from other nonprofits, the administration of Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Commonwealth University, which owns the land the tents stand on.
The Stoney administration has resisted calls from Sneed and advocates from the homeless to permanently open the city-owned shelter, called the Annie Giles Center.
Under guidelines set by the City Council, the shelter opens when temperatures are forecast to drop below 40 degrees. Changing those guidelines would require the council to amend the ordinance, a step some on the body have said they are open to taking. As it stands, the shelter is slated to close until next winter on April 15.
The city’s nonprofit partners, too, have said they favor opening the center as a stopgap unless a better location is secured, King Horne said.
“We know that there’s increased demand for homeless services during the winter months,” she said. “Opening up that center through April 15 would allow us to meet that demand.”
City administrators said their goal is steering more dollars toward the issue and expanding the existing system’s capacity to help all who are homeless throughout the region, not just those in the tents. Stoney plans to introduce a $2.1 million budget transfer at the next meeting of the council to help build emergency housing and increase the number of shelter beds before next winter.
“We’ve really tried to make sure that people move toward suitable and sustainable housing as opposed to the shelter,” said Reggie Gordon, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for human services.
Last week, a flyer was posted at the Giles Center with the encampment’s closure date: March 30. It asks people living there to work with the nonprofits so they can find permanent housing. The flyer bears Sneed’s name, but she said she did not write or post it and “is in no way in support of taking the tents down unless they house everyone down there.”
Why would she, she asked, exasperated. Each night, more people turn up in need of help.
“They say, ‘I can’t worry about the 30th. I got nowhere to sleep tonight.’”
