Richmond Councilwoman Kimberly Gray is running for mayor.
Two people with direct knowledge of Gray's intentions confirmed she will challenge incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney in November, setting up a clash that many observers of city politics have anticipated.
Gray, 49, is a Richmond native. She was a Richmond School Board member from 2009 through 2016 and won the 2nd District seat on the City Council that year.
She has been Stoney’s most vocal critic on the council during the last three years, opposing his bids to increase the city’s meals and real estate taxes.
Earlier this month, she led a bloc of council members who opposed, and ultimately killed, Stoney’s signature project: the $1.5 Billion Navy Hill proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum.
During her time on the council, Gray spearheaded an effort to rename the street formerly known as the Boulevard for tennis legend and Richmonder Arthur Ashe Jr. More recently, she helped organize an effort that aims to bring a new statue honoring Black Union soldiers to Monument Avenue.
A public announcement of her candidacy is planned in the coming weeks, a City Hall source close to Gray said.
Gray could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday.
(This story will be updated).
Think Richmond can't move forward now? Just wait until it grinds to a halt with her in charge. Hopefully council will stone wall her ideas as she has Stoney's.
Will she have ordinary nobodies meet her and give her idea's or will she be an elitist ? Time will tell .....
Looking forward to her campaign. Based on her previous accomplishments, I would say she has the welfare of Richmonders at heart, rather than merely seeking a path to her own political advancement.
Great news! While I don't always agree with Ms. Gray, she would be a welcome change from the current administration. Kim is a straight shooter who truly cares about Richmond and all its citizens. I believe she would move Richmond forward while also addressing much neglected basic services.
Good for her....the City needs an alternate choice....maybe she would resist the lure of grand projects and work on the infrastructure and schools (other than asking for more money)!
