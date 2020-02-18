20200128_MET_RICH_JW04

"I call BS" were the words that began remarks from Councilwoman Kimberly Gray after reading a tweet from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on his Navy Hill redevelopment plan, during a City Council meeting in January.

 JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Councilwoman Kimberly Gray is running for mayor.

Two people with direct knowledge of Gray's intentions confirmed she will challenge incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney in November, setting up a clash that many observers of city politics have anticipated.

Gray, 49, is a Richmond native. She was a Richmond School Board member from 2009 through 2016 and won the 2nd District seat on the City Council that year.

She has been Stoney’s most vocal critic on the council during the last three years, opposing his bids to increase the city’s meals and real estate taxes.

Earlier this month, she led a bloc of council members who opposed, and ultimately killed, Stoney’s signature project: the $1.5 Billion Navy Hill proposal to replace the Richmond Coliseum.

During her time on the council, Gray spearheaded an effort to rename the street formerly known as the Boulevard for tennis legend and Richmonder Arthur Ashe Jr. More recently, she helped organize an effort that aims to bring a new statue honoring Black Union soldiers to Monument Avenue.

A public announcement of her candidacy is planned in the coming weeks, a City Hall source close to Gray said.

Gray could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday.

(This story will be updated).

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started