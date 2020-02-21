Why here?
Residents of the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods raised that question and other concerns at a community meeting Thursday night about a casino proposed in South Richmond. The Pamunkey Indian tribe said last month it wanted to build a $350 million casino and resort hotel on a property off Commerce Road.
Neighbors said the site is ill-suited for the high-rise hotel and 1,000-space parking deck the tribe envisions. They worry it will bring more traffic and crime to the community and cause property taxes to rise, potentially resulting in the displacement of longtime homeowners in the predominately African-American neighborhoods who saw assessments surge by an average of more than 20% this year.
“We cannot endure the threat of losing our homes so people can play slot machines,” said Barbara Starkey-Goode, vice president of the Oak Grove Civic Association. “The builders of the casino will be far, far away from the consequences of their gambling enterprise. We will bear the criminal brunt and the economic burden.”
Mary Bryant, of the Bellemeade Civic Association, agreed.
“I do not support the placement of a casino in our neighborhood," she said, "or any neighborhood for that matter.”
Starkey-Goode and Bryant were among more than 100 people who turned out to the meeting at the Bellemeade Community Center called by Councilwoman Ellen Robertson, who represents the area. Also in attendance was Pamunkey Chief Robert Gray.
Gray spoke about the tribe and its vision for a development he said would draw tourists to the city and lure other investment to South Richmond. He also answered a series of written questions from attendees.
Asked why the tribe selected the 36-acre site at the intersection of Ingram Avenue and Commerce Road, Gray said land availability, access to Interstate 95 and a desire to help revitalize the surrounding neighborhood.
“Bottom line – we want to help elevate and increase minority wealth, both black and brown,” Gray said. “We want to help the minority community. We want to be part of this community in all ways possible.”
Residents were skeptical. Many said they were upset to have learned about the project through news reports without first having a chance to give input.
“You started off in a way that did not show respect to the community,” said Amelia Lightner, a longtime South Richmond resident and former candidate for City Council.
Gray responded that he was at the meeting to hear what residents wanted. The renderings released in January were a starting point meant to give people an idea of the “grandeur” the Pamunkey, along with their billionaire backer Jon Yarbrough, are planning, he said.
The tribe’s plan calls for a 275-room high rise resort hotel and casino. It would house a variety of restaurants, fitness center and a spa. The proposal calls for a 1,000-space parking garage and additional surface parking. The project would create 1,000 construction jobs and 1,500 full-time jobs after construction, according to a release.
In addition to the Ingram Avenue site, the tribe paid $1.25 million for a 13-acre site on Jefferson Davis Highway that it said would initially house a workforce training center. After the casino opens, the center would give way to a grocery store, health clinic or some other use the tribe said would be determined based on what residents prefer.
The tribe must clear several procedural hurdles before its plans can move forward.
Legislation to legalize casino gaming is in the works at the Virginia General Assembly. Each chamber has passed a version, though certain specifics are still under debate. A version passed by the Senate would give Richmond leeway to choose an operator that commits to at least a $250 million investment. The House of Delegates version would require the city to give preference to the tribe. Under both versions, city voters would have a chance to weigh in on plans through a referendum.
The Pamunkey could pursue an approval process for the casino that would bypass the state guidelines and a local referendum.
As a federally recognized tribe, the Pamunkey could ask the U.S. Department of Interior to put the South Richmond property it bought in a trust. If that request were approved, the land would be considered part of the Pamunkey’s sovereign nation, clearing the way for a casino.
If it chooses that route, the tribe would still have to work with the state to broker a compact stipulating revenue sharing and other regulatory requirements, said Jay Smith, a lobbyist working with the Pamunkey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.