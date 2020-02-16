Less than a full day after a fire destroyed much of St. James’s Episcopal Church, senior church warden Otto Williams Jr. received a letter.
Barry Hofheimer of neighboring Congregation Beth Ahabah had offered the temple’s sanctuary to St. James’s members to be used until their church was rebuilt.
That was more than 25 years ago. On Sunday, church and temple congregants came together to mark the anniversary of a tragedy that brought them together.
Harry Warner, a member of St. James’s vestry, said the images of the evening of July 13, 1994, are still clear to him.
“I remember I was leaving downtown and heading home when I saw the large plume of smoke,” Warner told a crowd gathered in the sanctuary of St. James’s. “There were scores of us watching, both members and neighbors, and I remember the water dripping out of the hoses. It just seemed like miles of hoses.”
Billy Crew, a master firefighter who witnessed the blaze, said summer-storm lightning had been causing fires all over the city that evening. One strike caught the century-old roof of St. James’s and ripped across the ceiling.
Firefighters worked all night, with some being carried out from heat exhaustion, but eventually the roof collapsed, damaging the interior.
Crew said he came back with a team days after the blaze to document the aftermath and found a stained-glass window intact despite the destruction around it.
“It was like a force field had been put around it,” he said. “Divine intervention? I’m standing in a church, so I’m going to say yes.”
He said that although he is not a member of either congregation, the work both bodies put into hosting and rebuilding the church was a testament to their shared generosity.
The campaign to raise money for the rebuild and make the repairs took three years, during which the church held Sunday services in the Beth Ahabah temple.
“It drives home the old adage that a church truly is not the brick and the stone and the wood of the building, but the heart and the faith of the congregation,” Crew said.
The faith communities agreed to host the ceremony this week to avoid scheduling around holiday services and popular vacation months in the summer as much as possible.
Rabbi Scott Nagel of Beth Ahabah delivered the homily for Sunday’s service and said fire has the power to be destructive but can also bring life.
“There is in fire the possibility for good. Fire can heat homes. Fire can bring light to where there is only darkness. Fire can bring people together with s’mores and campfire songs. Fire can create and purify,” Nagel said.
He reiterated that a church is much more than where people gather and that while the building on Franklin Street was heavily damaged, the church was not consumed.
Warner said St. James’s and Beth Ahabah have remained close and shared many things over the years, including partnering on joint worship programs, holiday celebrations and the building of a parking area.
He said the offer to host St. James’s remains an example of how all people should treat others.
“It really was an outreach of love I would say. It’s that kind of outreach we need more of these days,” Warner said. “You get beyond your personal beliefs or whatever biases you might have and you’re reaching out to your neighbors to help.”
