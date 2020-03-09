A federal judge on Monday warned lawyers seeking to rename two Hanover County schools honoring Confederate leaders that it might be too late, under a legal technicality.
The lawsuit, which centers on Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School, was before Judge Robert Payne for a motions hearing months before the case is slated for trial.
Payne cautioned that the suit, in full or part, might not make it that far: "I think it's time-barred," he said Monday, echoing arguments by lawyers for the school system who said the Hanover NAACP’s constitutional claim triggers a two-year statute of limitations on the original naming decisions.
Lee-Davis, named for Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, opened in 1959 and remained white-only until 1963. Stonewall Jackson Middle School, named for Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, opened in 1968.
"The NAACP cannot justify waiting fifty-plus years to file suit," attorneys for the school system said in papers seeking to dismiss the case last month. "Its delay is inexcusable and unreasonable."
The legal challenge comes as communities around the South are debating whether the Confederacy should still be honored, particularly after the murder of nine black parishioners in a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015 and a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
At issue with the NAACP lawsuit, filed last August, is whether a two-year time limit to file applies to a claim the school system is violating students’ 14th Amendment rights.
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said there's a general notion in courts around the country that injury claims should be filed as soon as possible so that evidence does not become "stale" or difficult to obtain.
He said constitutional claims should be given special consideration in some cases, however.
"I can understand how they should argue how it applies," he said. "But I can think of a lot of similar arguments where cases went forward."
The legal wrangling follows a grassroots effort to change the name two years ago, when a petition drive led to a 5-2 vote by the Hanover School Board in April 2018 to keep the names. One of the School Board members who voted to change the names was not considered for reappointment last spring.
The NAACP argues that the names of the schools continue to violate the 1st and 14th amendment rights of African American students because they must wear uniforms with school names if they wish to participate in school athletics or clubs. (Lee-Davis teams play as the Confederates; Stonewall Jackson teams are the Rebels.)
"Every time a student is compelled to speak a message with which the student disagrees, the student’s rights are violated, and therefore the statute of limitations does not bar that claim," NAACP lawyers wrote last month in response to the defense's motion to dismiss. "The same is true for the Equal Protection claim: African American children are disparately impacted every day they attend the schools."
"Neither claim is barred by the statute of limitations."
During Monday's hearing, NAACP lawyer Cyril Djoukeng tried to assert that the case is about ongoing harm to students, not strictly about the original school naming decisions.
But Payne said it seemed Djoukeng was trying to walk back his statements from a hearing in January.
"You're going to live with what you say in this courtroom," Payne told him.
After the hearing Monday, Hanover NAACP President Robert Barnette Jr. and attorneys for the group said they are prepared to appeal if Payne dismisses the case or strikes down part of it.
"We have confidence in our claims and in the fact that the School Board's claims are wrong and discriminatory," Djoukeng said, reading from a statement prepared immediately after Monday's hearing.
A decision from Payne is pending.
