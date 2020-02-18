Richmond’s bond rating has reached its highest mark in 50 years, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Tuesday.
Moody’s Investors Services upgraded the city’s general obligation debt rating to Aa1, a step below the highest possible mark. The upgrade will help the city save millions in interest on capital projects for which it borrows money.
“This is a big deal,” Stoney said at a press conference he called Tuesday to announce the upgrade, the first the city has received since 2014.
In a release, Moody’s cited growth of the city’s tax base, higher reserves and “conservative budget assumptions” as contributing to the upgrade.
Moody’s joins the country’s two other major rating agencies – Standard & Poors and Fitch – in ranking Richmond one step below the coveted AAA bond rating, which Stoney has set as his goal for the city.
Stoney credited interim Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid for the city receiving the upgrade. Reid and Finance Director John Wack have led a turnaround of the city’s Finance department over the last five years.
During Stoney’s term, the city has improved its real estate tax collection and delinquent tax collection rates. It has also submitted annual financial reports to the state on time, reversing a trend that had plagued his predecessor.
“For all those out there who think today is just minor, I want you to know: We are heading in the right direction and we’re going for AAA.”
In other news, the Stoney administration is projecting an $8.6 million budget surplus for the current fiscal year.
Officials shared the figure with the Richmond City Council in a new financial report that shows six months worth of data on spending and revenues, from last July through the end of 2019.
Tax revenues from several sources are projected to come in higher than expected by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Those include real estate taxes and personal property taxes, projected at $6.3 million and $2.3 million over budget, respectively.
The city’s new 50-cent per pack cigarette tax, which Stoney proposed and the council approved, is expected to generate $304,000 more than originally anticipated, the report states.
Many city departments are projected to under spend their operating budgets, resulting in a cumulative projected savings of $3.2 million.
One notable exception: the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office.
The office, led by Sheriff Antionette Irving, manages the city jail. It is projected to overrun its budget by $1.4 million because of overtime spending, continuing a trend identified in a critical report from the City Auditor released earlier this month.
