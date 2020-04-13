Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has stripped raises, vacant positions and plans for new jobs from the city's spending plan to address a $38.5 million hole anticipated in next year's budget.
Plans for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that Stoney unveiled just as the coronavirus was reaching Virginia tallied $782.6 million; Stoney on Monday released revised operating plans to City Council that tally $744.1 million, a nearly 5% reduction. The city's operating budget for the current fiscal year is $746 million.
"We are looking at a significant shortfall in terms of our projections for this current fiscal year and for fiscal year 2021 as well," Stoney warned in a news conference last week.
"I'm asking the community to buckle up because we're going to have to look at some significant losses."
With about 800 confirmed cases in the area and nearly 150,000 Virginians filing jobless claims in the week ending April 4, city officials are wondering whether a recession will alter consumer spending even after things become relatively normal again.
Disease-related deaths in the area -- driven by an outbreak at a long-term rehabilitative care center in Henrico County -- have made up about one-third of the nearly 150 reported deaths statewide.
Revenue estimates from taxes on real estate, personal property, meals, business and other levies are reduced by 5% to 15% in the revised proposal.
The new budget withdraws previous commitments to a 2% raise for all employees and 12 new positions in the the city's parks, human services, public safety and legal divisions. The city is also pulling $9.4 million away to freeze vacant positions.
Increased funding for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund and Eviction Diversion Program also are being pulled. Annual funding for the respective programs will remain level at $2.9 million and $485,000, respectively.
The city also is nixing plans to increase utility rates. Officials say that will reduce new revenue by $2.5 million.
Funding for the city school division is also being curtailed, but is still expected to grow by about $6 million for a total of $181 million in city dollars next year. Stoney originally planned to increase school funding by about $16 million.
It's uncertain whether the school budget will include planned raises for teachers and school division staff.
"The School Board makes the decisions on how the [school division] budget will be allocated," RPS spokeswoman Danielle Pierce said Monday morning. "Any updates and recommendations will be discussed at a school board meeting once the City’s budget has been finalized."
In a virtual work session conducted by conference call Monday afternoon, the City Council discussed the revised budget plan.
Councilman Chris Hilbert said he does not want the city to be overly conservative in cutting any further costs. "I think as this onion gets peeled, we can make appropriate actions," he said. "I’m concerned about using the worst case scenario going through the door."
Budget Director Jay Brown said officials will present the council with monthly budget updates to determine if further amendments are necessary.
"There may be times when adjustments are not needed," he said. "but if we see significant increases or decreases, we'll come as quickly as we can with recommendations based on our priorities."
