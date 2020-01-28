Facing the possibility that his signature project is sunk, Mayor Levar Stoney offered a defense of the $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan during his annual State of the City speech Tuesday night.
On Monday, a majority of Richmond City Council members asked Stoney to scrap the controversial downtown redevelopment proposal and start over. Stoney quickly rebuffed the request, calling it “selfish” and “laughable” in remarks to reporters that angered some on the council.
A day later, Stoney reiterated that he will not drop the plans his administration has spent two years reviewing, negotiating and lobbying public support for. To do so would pass up a chance to move the city forward, he said.
“Our city has a history of resisting change, and of letting past defeats stoke fears that challenge our faith in the future. Yes, we’ve taken some swings in the past, and missed. But if we truly want the change we need, if we truly want to move on from the mistakes of our past, we can't be afraid to embrace opportunity when it stares us in the face.”
“We have to believe in ourselves. And we have to have faith that we can do something great for our city. … And that is why I will not withdraw the ordinances I introduced last August.”
The remarks drew applause from a room of more than 300 residents and city administrators gathered at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The proposal is slated for a final vote next month, but Monday’s request from five members of the council made clear the project lacks the necessary support to pass; that would require seven votes.
Cynthia Newbille, the council president, said after the speech that she believed the council could still broker a compromise to improve the terms of the project.
“I’m looking at [the request] as certainly making a statement given where we are at this moment, but I’m also confident those members will look at the additional information that comes out and see if we can’t further refine the project,” she said.
One of the council members who requested Stoney pull the project, Reva Trammell of the 8th District, said she was unmoved by the mayor’s speech.
“I’m not changing my vote,” Trammell said afterward. Asked whether anything would cause her to reconsider before the final vote scheduled on Feb. 24, she replied without hesitation: “No. Never.”
The Navy Hill plan, proposed by NH District Corp., the developer led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas F. Farrell II, calls for a 17,500-seat arena that would replace the Richmond Coliseum; more than 2,000 apartments and condominiums; a high-rise hotel; 1 million square feet of commercial and office space; 260,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; renovation of the historic Blues Armory; a new transfer plaza for GRTC Transit System bus riders; and infrastructure improvements.
The massive plan did not figure prominently into Stoney’s remarks Tuesday. His first mention of it came in the 38th minute of his 48-minute prepared remarks.
He devoted the majority of his speech to highlighting the work his administration has done to improve core city services, public education and the city’s financial outlook during his first three years in office. He also shared new initiatives he plans to roll out in the final year of his term.
Among them are a comprehensive plan that will include recommendations for increasing the city’s affordable housing stock and combating gentrification and displacement. That will be unveiled “in the coming weeks,” he said.
Stoney also said he was committed to working with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and the City Council to transform the city’s public housing stock.
“Whether it’s through Section 8 vouchers, tax credits to developers of low-income housing, zoning regulations or a combination of all these factors, everything must be on the table as we seek to help public housing go from concentrated, segregated and dilapidated to dignified, healthy and accessible,” Stoney said.
Stoney also announced the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will turn 10 parcels of vacant city-owned land into public green space starting this year. The effort is meant to reduce from 51,000 the number of city residents who live more than a 10-minute walk from a park.
“We will also work closely with these communities to ensure that the green space is designed in a way that meets their needs,” Stoney said. “This will be a community effort.”
The mayor also said he intends to form a new office in the city bureaucracy focused on children and families. In addition, he said the city’s permitting center will soon allow third-party reviews and inspections for property owners working on construction or renovation projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.