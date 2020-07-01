Crews prepared to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue from its pedestal on Monument Avenue Wednesday at the direction of Mayor Levar Stoney.
Earlier in the day, Stoney bucked advice from the interim City Attorney and bristled as the City Council sought to schedule a special meeting to formally vote on a resolution backing immediate removal of the statues.
“Today, I have the ability to do this through my emergency powers,” Stoney said.
His declaration came on the day a new state law took effect granting city control of its Confederate monuments. That law outlines a removal process that would take at least 60 days to unfold.
The City Council scheduled a special meeting to set that process in motion. It quickly gave way to Stoney asking for a vote on a resolution his administration drew up requesting support for immediate removal of the monuments.
Interim city attorney Haskell Brown said his office had not reviewed the resolution before the meeting. However, he said, any contention that Stoney possessed authority to remove the statues without following the state process would contradict legal advice he has previously given the council and administration.
Brown’s cautioning did not seem to dissuade most council members. A majority expressed worry that the statues were a hazard amid protests that have unfolded over the last four and a half weeks.
Protesters have already toppled several Confederate statues in the city, including the one depicting President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue. An attempt last week to pull down J.E.B. Stuart – much larger statue – prompted some on the council and Stoney to publicly call for immediate removal.
A man was seriously injured as protesters in Portsmouth sought to topple a statue last month. The incident prompted Norfolk to accelerate its plans to take down a Confederate statue on public display.
“I’m so scared something awful is going to happen to one of our citizens,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District council member.
That concern notwithstanding, Brown has said any attempt to the move the statues could put city officials, employees and any contractors who assist the effort at risk of facing criminal charges, or else invite litigation. He reiterated those concerns Wednesday.
Stoney disagreed, saying outside lawyers he had consulted with thought differently.
Through its hourlong electronic meeting, the council discussed procedural issues that arose with the resolution’s introduction and ultimately decided to schedule a special meeting Thursday at 1 p.m. to take it up. That would allow Brown’s office time to review Stoney’s resolution and meet public noticing requirements necessary for a formal vote on the matter.
Whether Stoney planned to wait for that outcome was unclear as the council adjourned. Toward the end of the meeting, after it became clear the council could not legally vote on his resolution, Stoney lobbied the council to express its support via a consensus.
“I think we need to act today and we will act immediately,” he said.
