A key Richmond department is under new interim leadership for the third time since Mayor Levar Stoney took office.
Mona Adkins-Easley is the city’s new interim director of Human Resources. She started at City Hall on Monday, and will make $161,000 annually.
“[Adkins-Easley] has spent her career in public service and has extensive experience in human resources management,” Stoney said in a new release announcing the hire. "[She] has the right skill set to oversee the City of Richmond workforce, implement needed reforms and make sure we are prepared every day to serve the residents of our great city.”
The announcement came more than a year after the city’s last permanent director for the department, Korita Jones, left the post.
The Stoney administration said at the time of Jones’ departure the city would begin “an extensive” search for a permanent director to lead Human Resources. The department handles payroll and benefits and coordinates training and development for more than 4,000 city employees. It's also responsible for advertising and filling jobs as they become vacant.
"HR Director of a major city government is a difficult and challenging job," said Jim Nolan, a Stoney spokesman. "We are going to take the time that is necessary to find the right person to provide long-term stability and management that benefits city workers and the residents they serve."
Jones had led the department on an interim basis for more than a year before Stoney tapped her for the permanent post, which she held for about six months. Stoney then appointed Karen Garland, a deputy director in the department, to the interim director post last fall.
In September, Garland was implicated in an Inspector General investigation into nepotism at City Hall. The investigation found that five of former Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee Glenn’s relatives got city jobs in departments she oversaw.
Garland initially refused to approve a higher-than-average pay rate proposed for Cuffee-Glenn’s daughter, but ultimately did, investigators found. Since a report detailing the findings was released, Garland has referred questions about the situation to the city's press office. Garland will remain with the city as a deputy director in the department, Nolan said.
Adkins-Easley came out of retirement to fill the interim opening. She previously worked as the associate vice president for human resources at Virginia State University and Norfolk State University for a combined 21 years. She brings a total of 34 years of experience to the job, according to a city release.
Adkins-Easley holds a bachelors degree in economics from Norfolk State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve, and I look forward to interacting with the employees and citizens and hope that my varied experiences will be an asset to the city,” Adkins-Easley stated in the release.
