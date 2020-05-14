Mayor Levar Stoney wants proof from the state that Richmond’s COVID-19 positivity rate is decreasing.
If Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is unable to provide it, Stoney formally requested an exemption from Virginia's phased reopening set to begin Friday.
Earlier this week, Richmond officials requested data from the state health department on the number of tests completed for Richmond to date and have not received it, the letter stated. What data the city does have indicates the number of positive cases in its bounds have doubled since the beginning of the month, Stoney said.
“Until we can establish percent positivity over time and use the same metrics as the state, we cannot effectively monitor whether we should continue to move forward with the various phases of reopening, or if we need to reassess,” Stoney wrote in a letter sent Thursday morning and obtained by the Times-Dispatch.
“This data should be critical to our joint decision-making. If this data cannot be provided, then I cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the City of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One.”
A spokeswoman for Northam did not immediately return a request for comment.
Richmond’s request comes days after Stoney expressed reservations that the city was not ready to begin reopening Friday, a timeline Northam announced earlier this month even as the state has failed to meet metrics for easing restrictions it has set for itself.
Phase One would, among other things, allow businesses to reopen with industry-specific restrictions and allow places of worship to open at 50% capacity — a step Stoney said earlier this week “could be problematic.”
Northam has called those guidelines a “floor. He has said that regions should act in concert when determining how to proceed and discouraged individual localities from taking a “piecemeal” approach to reopening.
“Uniformity across the region is critical to a successful strategy, rather than having restrictions piecemeal across towns and counties," Northam said about Northern Virginia on Monday.
Leaders in Northern Virginia have already requested a two-week delay before beginning to loosen restrictions. Northam granted that request this week via executive order.
A spokeswoman for Northam said earlier this week the state would consider similar requests lodged by other regions. Henrico and Chesterfield said earlier this week they planned to move ahead with Northam’s plan for reopening.
In Richmond, the virus has infected 611 people, hospitalized 102 and killed 18 as of Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to figures released by the state. That toll has disproportionately affected African-Americans and Latino residents of the city.
African-Americans account for 16 of the 18 deaths in the city limits to date. Latino residents – who account for between 6 and 7% of the city’s population, account for nearly a quarter of its positive cases, Stoney wrote.
“As you are aware, the unique nature of Richmond’s dense urban environment and the disparate impact this disease is having on our Black and Brown communities merits consideration for Richmond’s unique position and responsibilities to its residents" Stoney stated.
Richmond isn't the only locality asking for an exemption by itself.
The Board of Supervisors in Accomack County voted Wednesday to ask Northam to keep the current level of restrictions in place for another two weeks, WAVY first reported Wednesday.
The county, which has 593 cases, according to the state Health Department, is home to two poultry plants, which have been plagued by the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
Mayor has it right and if infections are not declining and according to the data, they are not, then continue the course. This is not your daddy's flu; it's far more dangerous and unpredictable. Two weeks can make a huge difference according to medical experts, but most of you seem to know more about risk than they do.
Incompetent leadership. The Mayor should have done this work weeks ago (like Nova), instead of waiting until the last minute. Businesses and people have been planning to re-open with appropriate safeguards in place. Everyone need to be able to rely on a clear plan — that isn’t driven by politics.
Another great idea Stoney. Let the surrounding counties go back to work and produce tax revenues while the City continues to suffer and infrastructure degrading on a daily basis. Of course, you hide under the cover of being "safe".
The governor has stated that localities can open on a longer timetable if they choose to, so Stoney already has the ability to put his jack booted foot on the throats of Richmond businesses...…….What Stoney WANTS, is for the surrounding counties to put their foot on their businesses, and that just isn't going to happen, Democrats, you just can't trust them.
Richmond covid-19 cases continue to climb: 3/30-25, 4/6-105, 4/13-167, 4/20-236, 4/27-312, 5/4-419, 5/11-546.
Cumulative cases cannot go down. Testing is also growing, so we will likely see higher daily numbers even when the percent % goes down.
Tons of businesses working hard, changing set-ups, hiring back employees, and the Mayor wants to throw it all into limbo at the last minute. He absolutely does not care for local businesses and has shown it time after time. Restaurants and breweries are the backbone of this city and Levar Stoney does not deserve to lead them.
I’d like to have proof of his involvement in the Navy Hill Project and the others behind it before we consider any other projects.
100% correct Joe, too many Democrats are willing to destroy the livelihood of people to further their political agendas during this crisis……… Democrats, never let a crisis go to waste, and they use it to their advantage like Stoney is trying to do here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.