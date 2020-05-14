COVID-19 health equity pilot

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke Tuesday during a health event at Armstrong High School.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/times-dispatch

Mayor Levar Stoney wants proof from the state that Richmond’s COVID-19 positivity rate is decreasing.

If Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration is unable to provide it, Stoney formally requested an exemption from Virginia's phased reopening set to begin Friday.

Earlier this week, Richmond officials requested data from the state health department on the number of tests completed for Richmond to date and have not received it, the letter stated. What data the city does have indicates the number of positive cases in its bounds have doubled since the beginning of the month, Stoney said.

“Until we can establish percent positivity over time and use the same metrics as the state, we cannot effectively monitor whether we should continue to move forward with the various phases of reopening, or if we need to reassess,” Stoney wrote in a letter sent Thursday morning and obtained by the Times-Dispatch.

“This data should be critical to our joint decision-making. If this data cannot be provided, then I cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the City of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One.”

A spokeswoman for Northam did not immediately return a request for comment.

Richmond’s request comes days after Stoney expressed reservations that the city was not ready to begin reopening Friday, a timeline Northam announced earlier this month even as the state has failed to meet metrics for easing restrictions it has set for itself.

Phase One would, among other things, allow businesses to reopen with industry-specific restrictions and allow places of worship to open at 50% capacity — a step Stoney said earlier this week “could be problematic.”

Northam has called those guidelines a “floor. He has said that regions should act in concert when determining how to proceed and discouraged individual localities from taking a “piecemeal” approach to reopening.

“Uniformity across the region is critical to a successful strategy, rather than having restrictions piecemeal across towns and counties," Northam said about Northern Virginia on Monday.

Leaders in Northern Virginia have already requested a two-week delay before beginning to loosen restrictions. Northam granted that request this week via executive order.

A spokeswoman for Northam said earlier this week the state would consider similar requests lodged by other regions. Henrico and Chesterfield said earlier this week they planned to move ahead with Northam’s plan for reopening.

In Richmond, the virus has infected 611 people, hospitalized 102 and killed 18 as of Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to figures released by the state. That toll has disproportionately affected African-Americans and Latino residents of the city.

African-Americans account for 16 of the 18 deaths in the city limits to date. Latino residents – who account for between 6 and 7% of the city’s population, account for nearly a quarter of its positive cases, Stoney wrote.

“As you are aware, the unique nature of Richmond’s dense urban environment and the disparate impact this disease is having on our Black and Brown communities merits consideration for Richmond’s unique position and responsibilities to its residents" Stoney stated.

Richmond isn't the only locality asking for an exemption by itself.

The Board of Supervisors in Accomack County voted Wednesday to ask Northam to keep the current level of restrictions in place for another two weeks, WAVY first reported Wednesday.

The county, which has 593 cases, according to the state Health Department, is home to two poultry plants, which have been plagued by the virus.

