Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is not on the ballot in November, but his political action committee has stayed busy soliciting donations and spending money this year, according to campaign finance reports.
Stoney has not yet publicly said he will seek a second four-year term as Richmond’s mayor next year, nor has he announced whether he will mount a statewide campaign for governor or lieutenant governor in 2021.
However, campaign finance reports for One Richmond, the mayor’s political action committee, show a flurry of activity since the beginning of the year. Stoney has disclosed political donations totaling $224,000 since Jan. 1, including $53,754 in a new report filed Tuesday for the three-month period between July and the end of September.
Stoney’s biggest donors this year are Ivan P. Jecklin, a co-president and general counsel of Weinstein Properties, who gave $15,000; G. Gilmer Minor III, retired chairman of Owens & Minor Inc., who gave $13,000; and Basim Mansour, owner of Michael & Son, who gave $11,000.
His recent fundraising efforts have drawn donations from local developers and construction firms, including a $1,000 check from Mark Hourigan, CEO of Hourigan, a construction firm that is working with NH District Corp on its $1.5 billion plans to redevelop downtown around a new arena.
Between July and the end of September, Stoney spent $76,500, a majority of which went to political consultants or staffers on his committee’s payroll.
A Washington-D.C.-based consultant, Lindsey Schulte, received three payments totaling $20,000. She has assisted with the mayor’s fundraising, said Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s political action committee director, who was paid about $15,170 during the three-month period.
Richmond-based Capital Results received $15,000 from the PAC during the same span for “strategic communications around the mayor’s work and priorities,” Zeithaml said.
The lobbying firm assisted Stoney during his push to raise the city’s meals tax last year. More recently, it has assisted with the “More, Better, Stronger” campaign Stoney and Richmond Public Schools leaders have mounted to call for more state funding for public schools.
Stoney also donated $1,000 each to Schuyler VanValkenburg, Debra Rodman and Ghazala Hashmi. The Democrats are seeking election or reelection to the Virginia General Assembly in November.
The expenditures bring his PAC's total spending since the beginning of the year to about $182,000.
