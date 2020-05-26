Mayor Stoney

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks about city's reluctance to 'reopen' along Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's timetable at the city hall in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Mayor Levar Stoney wants Richmond to begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions.

In a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam dated Monday and tweeted out Tuesday, Stoney said the phased reopening should maintain restrictions on gatherings at churches and places of worship, as well as those shuttering barbershops, salons and other grooming services.

“Many of our faith leaders have told me that they do not believe it is safe to reopen at this time, do not intend to reopen, and are worried about the health and safety of their parishioners,” Stoney stated. “Barbershops and salons are certainly feeling the economic pressure of the extended closure, but also have concerns for the safety of their employees with prolonged exposure to clients.”

Entering Phase One with the caveats Stoney requested would clear the way for restaurants to do outdoor dining at half capacity, non-essential retail shops to reopen to half capacity and gyms and fitness centers to hold outdoor classes, among other things.

A spokeswoman for Northam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stoney made the request while acknowledging data shows the city’s percent positivity rate is still trending up. The metric was the impetus for Stoney requesting a two-week delay from Phase One reopening earlier this month.

Since then, Stoney has said his administration wants to ramp up testing, distribute personal protective equipment and gather input on reconfiguring public spaces before gradually reopening.

To date, COVID-19 has infected 1,089 people, hospitalized 134 and killed 20 in Richmond.

Leaders from Northern Virginia, which also received a two-week extension to reopening, said in a letter to the governor Monday that the region has met four of the benchmarks for moving into the first reopening phase -- a decrease in the percentage of positive tests over 14 days, a decrease in hospitalizations, adequate hospital capacity and increased testing.

The region doesn't yet have a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment or increased contact tracing capacity, according to the letter.

“We appreciate the increased testing capacity the Commonwealth has provided for our region and realize that your assistance with testing and tracing in the future will be important to assist us as we move into subsequent phases,” the letter said.

Earlier this month, Northam issued an executive order keeping the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William; the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park; and the towns of Dumfries, Herndon, Leesburg and Vienna in “Phase Zero,” as leaders in those localities requested, until midnight on Thursday, May 28.

The region has been hit especially hard by the virus, with Fairfax County alone accounting for a quarter  - 9,839 out of 39,342 - of the state's COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

While Northern Virginia got a delay in entering the first phase, officials there asked in the Monday letter that the region enter the second phase at the same time as the rest of the state.

(this story will be updated)

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

State Government Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

