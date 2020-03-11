The Richmond Times-Dispatch has postponed its March 16 event “Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women.”

The program, which honors women whose vision, impact and commitment have served Richmond and Virginia, will be rescheduled soon, after concern about the coronavirus abates.

Individuals who purchased tickets online will have their tickets honored for the rescheduled event.

Sonabank, whose P.O.W.E.R. program supports women in business, is the presenting sponsor of “Strong Voices.”

This year’s featured participants will be:

Melissa Chase, radio personality and program director for Summit Media;

Faith Flippo, Richmond police captain;

Anne Lynam Goddard, president and CEO of ChildFund International;

Anne Holton, education leader and former Virginia first lady;

Adele Johnson, executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia;

Enjoli Moon, founder of the Afrikana Independent Film Festival and a curator at the Institute for Contemporary Art;

Sister Vicky Segura, M.D., Bon Secours nun and a pioneer in local hospice medicine;

Vilma Seymour, president of the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens; and

Andrea Lynn White, senior vice president and chief of staff at Genworth.

