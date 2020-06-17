In Megan Babb’s eighth-grade English class at Carter G. Woodson Middle School this year, students ran robust discussions about literature nearly independently.
At first, they shied away from the open-ended Socratic style Babb deployed. But over time, they found their voices. That’s when the magic happened.
“I set the timer and sit back,” she says. “It’s great to watch them be able to respectfully agree and tactfully disagree.”
Among the questions: Was Lizzie Borden, a real-life figure who became a folk character after she was tried and acquitted for the axe murder of her father and stepmother, truly innocent?
Just before school was closed for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, they drew from Edgar Allan Poe's story "The Masque of the Red Death" as a jumping-off point to ask larger questions about pandemics.
"I will admit, we took kind of a dark turn in English this year," Babb says, adding that the kids got "particularly heated" when studying spooky stories.
It’s that spirit of engagement – meeting children (and her peers) where they are and bringing out their best – that garnered Babb Hopewell City Public School’s award for top teacher of the year.
The success of the system, which in recent years has seen all five of its schools meet the state’s standards for accreditation (one with conditions), depends on educators like Babb, who make teaching about more than instruction, said Superintendent Melody Hackney.
“It’s our goal every day, every class period, every interaction, to create magical experiences,” Hackney said, adding: “We stole that from Disney.”
The division celebrated Babb on Wednesday, surprising her at her Midlothian home with flowers, balloons and a congratulatory banner. Along with Hackney, Principal Shannon Royster, Assistant Principal Jeff Boarman and several of Babb's fellow department lead teachers showed up to celebrate her achievement.
Officials said her influence in a year disrupted by the pandemic extended well beyond the classroom. As the English department’s lead teacher she led an initiative to replace parent-teacher conferences with student-led conferences across all English classes.
During student-led conferences, students present their parents with some of the work that they have completed over the course of the semester—assignments they’re proud of and ones they struggled with. They spend the whole school year accumulating materials for their portfolio, and in the week prior to the conference, teachers help them organize those materials and prepare a script to read to their parents.
This gives students autonomy over discussions about their progress, and it teaches them how to understand their own strengths and weaknesses, officials said.
“It’s really opened up a lot of conversations” between parents and students, Babb said. “The parents will start asking, ‘Well, why didn’t you do well? Is this something I can help you with?’”
Principal Royster said Woodson had hoped to expand student-led conferences to the rest of the school’s departments this year, but sorting out the details of the school’s reopening may impact their ability to do so as planned.
Assistant Principal Boarman said Babb is not only an exceptional teacher for her students, but also for her colleagues. After some fellow teachers took an interest in conducting Socratic Seminars in their classes, Babb showed them the ropes, provided materials and answered their questions.
“She a great teacher of teachers,” Boarman says. “She’s no-nonsense. She just gets in there and gets it done [with] not a lot of fluff … She’s a teacher, so she understands how time is valuable.”
Over the course of the pandemic, Babb has kept in contact with her students via daily virtual class meetings and frequent email communications. Still, she’s excited to return to in-person learning, and to a new year of encouraging students’ love of reading and books.
“Being in the classroom, we just have so much fun,” she says. “I really do miss them.”
The school system this week announced classes would resume Aug. 10.
