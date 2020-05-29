Summer in Virginia usually means summer camp for kids.
But with the coronavirus still a threat, some businesses still closed and restrictions on social gatherings changing, this year looks like it’s shaping up to be a summer like no other.
Ashley Gray had been planning to send her daughter, Charlotte, age 10, to Camp Friendship, a sleepover camp in Fluvanna for the first time. But once Richmond schools shut down in March, she knew that summer camp was probably cancelled too.
“I was planning to cancel, but the camp cancelled all their summer sessions before I got around to it,” Gray said. “Charlotte is very disappointed camp is cancelled…[but] she saw it coming and wasn’t shocked.”
Now, the questions for parents and summer camps are many: Will summer camps be able to open? What will they look like? And if they do, will parents feel safe sending their kids?
At his most recent press update on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam said that Virginia will remain in Phase One for at least another week. A spokeswoman for Northam, Alena Yarmosky, said guidance specific to summer camps is forthcoming, although it's unclear exactly when.
Without specific guidelines for summer camp in place, many have been trying to come up with their own safety protocols, postponing plans until that guidance is received or deciding to cancel their camps for the summer.
The city of Richmond’s Parks and Recreation won’t be deciding until mid-June whether they will be hosting their popular summer camp this year. Last year, the program served over 1,000 kids in the city’s 10-plus community centers.
Chesterfield Parks and Recreation also say they won’t decide until early June. Henrico Parks and Recreation has canceled all programs through June 12 and is waiting for guidance as to when – or if – they can return to normal operations.
Other summer day camps from the YMCA, like the popular outdoor Camp Thunderbird, will be held this summer, as well as outdoor camps at Riverside Outfitters.
“We are planning to open 9 camps by June 15,” Jason Ching, camp operations director for the YMCA, said. “We found a lot of success with Camp Hope, our child care for essential workers [which served 412 children]. We’re planning to follow some of those extra health precautions like taking temperatures for the children and staff every day, having the children wash their hands before joining their group and keeping children in the same group during the day.”
Camp Hanover, a Christian day and overnight camp in Hanover, announced its decision to suspend all camps in mid May. “Under the current conditions, we believe having camp would be irresponsible. It would be a violation of the trust you place in us,” the camp posted to its website.
Others, like the Richmond SPCA, have cancelled their indoor Critter Camp; Sabot at Stony Point has canceled all summer camps; Hanover County camps have been postponed indefinitely; and the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is still trying to figure out how to address their many indoor art camps this summer.
The YMCA is moving full steam ahead with nine summer camps. Even if Gov. Ralph Northam doesn’t open the state to Phase Two, the YMCA said it will still be able to operate their day camps as child care for families.
The YMCA has partnered with the American Camping Association to come up with standard procedures and guidelines, in accordance with the CDC, for their day camps.
In addition to the already mentioned precautions, here are a few examples of what those extra safety precautions will look like:
-Campers will be required to wear a mask on the bus to camp
-Only 1 child per seat, siblings can sit together
-Children will be in the same group during the day. The ratio of staff to campers will be 1 to 9, keeping each group at 10 or under.
-Large group gatherings will be avoided.
-Games with physical contact will not be played
-Equipment and touch points will be wiped down on a regular basis throughout the day
“We’re trying to offer as many programs and activities as we can within the guidelines to create a fun and engaging experience,” Ching said. “Camp is a social atmosphere. We want to make sure they’re having the best time possible being outdoors and in nature, while taking extra health precautions.”
The pools at YMCA camps will not open for the immediate future, but the zipline and Alpine Tower at Camp Thunderbird will be open. Other activities like archery, hiking, arts and crafts will be offered. Groups will be limited to 10 or less and camps will stay in their groups.
Campers over age 10 will be required to wear a mask while inside the YMCA. Staff will be required to wear masks on the bus, speaking with parents and within the YMCA.
“I’m excited for the campers to be outside and in nature,” Ching said. “Our goal is to promote a healthy mind, body and spirit for all. I think that’s going to be needed [this summer], for kids to be active and to take their mind off some of the things going on, while still being safe.”
Riverside Outfitters is also planning to host its popular outdoor summer camps on schedule starting June 8 and continuing through the summer with extra safety precautions like touchless temperature checks for campers and staff, more frequent hand washing and avoiding sharing equipment when possible.
Riverside Outfitters offers kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and tree climbing outdoor camps for kids ages 6 to 16.
“We will not be able to go rafting since there is no way to maintain physical distance on the raft. We still plan on doing kayak and paddleboard trips for the older groups,” Jocelyn Lohse, youth programs director for Riverside Outfitters, wrote via email.
The biggest difference is that parents will need to drop off and pick up their campers at James River Park, rather than the Riverside Outfitters office on Old Westham Road, to eliminate the need to transport campers on the bus.
Groups will be fewer than 10 people total, including campers and staff, during Phase One. Lohse said their groups are naturally small and don’t exceed 16 people under regular operations. Most of their 500 camp slots are full with only a few openings left. About 15 families canceled their camp reservation and were offered camp vouchers and gift certificates.
“I think the best that businesses can do is to offer what they are confident offering safely, based on what we know from the experts. Those who agree will pay you you a visit, and those who don’t, won’t. And we are totally understanding of both groups. We are so ready, and excited, to see our campers, and all of our customers, again, we just have to play it safe,” Matt Perry, co-owner of Riverside Outfitters, said.
Passages Adventure Camp, a popular river camp from Peak Experiences, is planning to take place this summer, but organizers are still waiting for specific guidance the James River Park System, Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam to solidify their plans.
The YMCA typically serves 2,300 campers daily during the summer. Currently, they are looking at 800 campers daily, about one third of typical enrollment, with slots still available.
“I think parents are waiting until the very last minute to make sure camp is going to happen,” Ching said.
Refunds have been offered to families who decided to cancel their reservations at YMCA camps this year.
Others camps like Virginia Repertory Theatre and St. Catherine’s Brilliant Summer have decided to move their camp online into a virtual experience. But after enduring two months of online learning, many parents are hesitant to sign up their kids for more screen time during the summer. St. Catherine’s is offering refunds to anyone who doesn’t wish to participate in online summer camp.
Last year, St. Catherine’s Brilliant Summer had around 1,000 participants. This year, as of this writing, they currently have 126 enrolled in virtual camp classes and 145 enrolled in for-credit classes.
Regan Kain from Midlothian was planning to send her children, ages 6 and 8, to summer camp, but VCU Creative Arts Day camp was cancelled and she has decided to cancel their plans to attend Camp Thunderbird.
“We currently feel that it’s not a good fit for our family by not being able to control our children’s interactions with others. My husband has an autoimmune disease that has made it much more complicated for us and the fear of exposure,” Kain said.
She is an account manager and has been able to work from home and her husband’s company has extended working-from-home until July. She said they will probably send their kids for a week or two to her parents in the Shenandoah Valley. Otherwise she said, “We are taking it day by day and quarantining at home.”
Dejuana Ponton-Artis had been planning to send her 12-year-old daughter Michaela to Richmond’s Parks & Recreation summer camp, but now that she’s working from home and her other children, a 19-year-old college student and a 16 year old, are home too, she said, “We’ll be here together, just playing it by ear.”
“Michaela’s always had an entrepreneurial spirit. She’s working on a lip gloss line. She’s excited about it and hoping to sell it on Etsy. That will keep her busy,” Ponton-Artis said. She also said the summer is offering her and her family the opportunity to be creative, to get out and do something new, even if it’s just driving someplace new before heading home again.
Jennie Barrett Shaw, a realtor, said her two kids, ages 9 and 11, have been playing outside more than ever since they’ve been home from school.
“We’re spending a lot of time on bikes, hiking and using the park system.” She enrolled her kids in Riverside Outfitters’ outdoor camp earlier this year and said she’s planning to send them later this summer if she still feels it’s safe.
Otherwise, she said, her kids are learning how to be more independent and play, socially distanced, outdoors with their friends.
“My mom said, ‘Your kids are going to have the strangest, most beautiful memories of this time,'” she said. “And it’s really true.”
