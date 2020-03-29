“Juju on that Beat” pulsed through Aliyah Hoye’s sunroof and into the streets of South Richmond on Friday morning as the kindergarten teacher looked for “her kids.”
Nearly 400 Westover Hills Elementary School students would have started their day with the track, or another favorite, before. She smiled.
The sign strapped to her Honda Civic — “Miss Hoye loves you!” — flapped in the breeze as Hoye and more than 30 other Westover teachers whose worlds changed with the mandated closure of Virginia’s schools caravanned through the neighborhood.
They might have had to keep their space, but the pandemic couldn’t stop them from showing up.
“Me not being around [my students] especially so suddenly has taken a toll on me. … Even though it’s kindergarten, we had a bond and we were a family,” Hoye said. “It’s another way for us to connect.”
It was the reprieve Richmond needed.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive on Monday left educators reeling, and nearly 1.3 million students not only at home, but without the connections to resources on which school-age children rely: food, counseling, access to technology — all have become problems officials have been scrambling to solve.
The next day, Westover Principal Allison El Koubi began organizing the parade — an event that’s part celebration, part mourning, and increasingly common as America grapples with an escalating crisis that had killed more than 1,500 people in the U.S. by Friday.
El Koubi drove the route almost every night this week to make sure it flowed well and added as many right turns as she could to avoid being separated by a stoplight.
She gave families the map, estimated when the parade would reach certain neighborhoods and asked them to watch from a safe distance.
“You know, the trick is how do you keep communities thriving and connected with these crazy, crazy times?” El Koubi said. “For me, it’s being able to see students and greet them. I miss doing that. It was one of my favorite parts of the day.”
Hoye said the main questions from parents have revolved around having what’s needed to teach their child at home and to make sure they’re ready for the next grade. It’s a balancing act of being a working parent and wanting your child to continue on the academic track, Hoye said.
But the daily video chats don’t replace in-person connection. Westover is one of many local schools that took to area roads this week. Educators across the region — from Fox Elementary in Richmond to Crestwood Elementary in Chesterfield and Seven Pines Elementary in Henrico — lined up their vehicles and held up signs:
“We miss you”; “Hang in there!”
Laura White needed it. A third-grade teacher at Westover, White had made a point of having custom handshakes with each of her students every day. Not seeing them was “just breaking my heart.”
Westover math coach Meghan Hanley was a few cars behind Hoye on Friday, accompanied by a golden retriever that wagged his tongue out the window. Exceptional-education teacher Emily Van Deren had the mascot Justin Beaver fist-bumping to the honks in the passenger seat.
That morning, first-grader Wilo McNeil sprung out of bed, silver sparkly pants at the ready, when her mother Andrea said El Koubi was outside their apartment complex at the Belt Atlantic.
“I’m glad they’re giving them hope that it’s not over. Whatever is happening, we are together. We might have to be at a distance, but we are a chain link,” said Andrea, who also works at the school’s cafeteria. “It feels good.”
The line stretched down the sidewalks that lined Belt Atlantic’s concrete parking lot. Wilo craned her neck to see where the flurry of voices shouting her name were coming from. She was the star of the show.
“What was your favorite part of seeing everyone?” Andrea asked Wilo, whose whole hand gripped just one of Andrea’s fingers.
“That they came.”
Thank you for this story! The last paragraph is so touching: Teachers continue to make a difference in the lives of their students and families.
