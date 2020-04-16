If you have lost a Richmond-area loved one to COVID-19, the RTD would like to write about their life before the coronavirus.
Contact Reed Williams at (804) 615-8198 or rwilliams@timesdispatch.com so that we can discuss your loved one’s life and legacy.
If you choose to send an email, please use the subject line “Sharing their stories.”
