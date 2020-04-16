RTD logo

If you have lost a Richmond-area loved one to COVID-19, the RTD would like to write about their life before the coronavirus.

Contact Reed Williams at (804) 615-8198 or rwilliams@timesdispatch.com so that we can discuss your loved one’s life and legacy.

If you choose to send an email, please use the subject line “Sharing their stories.”

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email