Temple Beth-El closed, then so did St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, as one by one, events across the city were canceled over safety concerns ahead of Monday’s rally.
But the presence of thousands of gun rights activists – some with AR-15-style assault rifles and military-grade weapons – only made faith leaders more determined to honor Martin Luther King Jr. as they did every year: holding space for different religions, culture and people to come together.
After what Rabbi Michael Knopf described as a hefty discussion, they chose to hold this year’s prayer vigil at Centenary United Methodist Church, a few blocks away from the Virginia State Capitol.
“Ultimately, we felt called to be as close to the capitol as we could safely get,” Knopf said, noting the church’s history of advocating for justice and inclusion. “There’s always risk involved in a climate like this. But we’re here despite those risks and despite that fear to confront and challenge that narrative. That culture of hate.”
At the mention of “talking versus doing,” he paused.
“It suggests that talking isn’t a form of doing,” Knopf said. “Words create worlds. We inspire each other. It’s also the case in the other direction, right? That hateful words and hateful rhetoric inspire violence and division.”
He hoped prayers within the sanctuary would lead to more love and advocacy sent into the world. But prayers alone are not enough, he said. So on Wednesday, Knopf, alongside Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, plans to lobby legislators to oppose two bills that would repeal a prohibition on carrying weapons in houses of worship: HB373 and S958, proposed by Del. John McGuire, R-Henrico, and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.
The vigil began at 9 a.m. Monday with a statement signed by over 30 faith leaders, urging communities to continue channeling MLK’s courage and give vision to a peaceful society.
“It is this type of spirit and this type of love that can transform opponents to friends,” Rev. Dr. Corey Walker read.
It was followed by readings about loving your enemies, being a nonconformist in times of crisis and portions of “Letters From Birmingham Jail — a letter written by King five years before his assassination.
Brenda Williams was in sixth grade when she found out. She remembers the devastation, how she watched the March on Washington on TV and was told stories about Selma by her mother. It was his legacy that propelled Williams to become a minister and champion civil rights issues.
“I feel honored to be part of a race of someone so great,” Williams said, placing King alongside greats such as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. “The church is about coming together, taking care of the disenfranchised, the lower people of society … for us to do that, we have to have love in our hearts.”
Moments of quiet reflection were punctuated by updates about the crowd outside, eliciting deep inhales among the crowd of nearly 100 people.
Before the final reading “Where Do We Go From Here,” people were asked, if they’re willing, to put arms around one other in prayer before wishing a stream of “peace be with you-s.”
“The words of Martin Luther King are just so powerful,” Rev. Faith Harris, a professor from Virginia Union University said. “The work of love, the work of forgiveness is the real power in this world. We need to be reminded constantly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.