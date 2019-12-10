'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond

Nearly a century after the last Confederate statue was erected on Monument Avenue, a crowd massed Tuesday beneath gray skies and drizzle at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for New York-based artist Kehinde Wiley's response: a muscular, triumphant African American astride a horse, looking defiantly north.
They cheered and held phones aloft, hoping to snap keepsakes of "Rumors of War" as handlers tugged on a tarp that, bogged down by rain, clung to the statue's dreadlocks.
Minutes passed, but Richmond's All City High School Marching Band played on. The majorettes twirled their batons. Organizers welcomed the thousand-plus attendees inside VMFA, but most waited outside in the rain.
“Pay attention, y’all,” said Richmond resident Rameek Gordon, 41, while streaming the event on Facebook Live. “This is history. It’s coming down, y’all.”
Finally, after about a half-hour, Richmond firefighter John Lukhard climbed a ladder to cut the tarp free with a pocketknife. “It’s a funny thing in this job,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”
"Rumors of War" is modeled after the monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart on Monument Avenue, which Wiley saw when he was visiting Richmond three years ago for his career retrospective, "Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic," at VMFA. Wiley's version depicts an African American wearing ripped jeans and Nike high-top sneakers.
The statue is stunning in size: Cast in bronze, “Rumors of War” is 27 feet tall, 25 feet long and 15 wide, and rests atop a giant limestone pedestal.
Wearing a colorful suit with a Nigerian-inspired design, Wiley greeted Richmond like a conquering general.
“I couldn’t think of any place better than the capital of the Confederacy” for the statue's permanent home, he said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Rumors of War” was initially unveiled in New York's Times Square in September.
Known best for his official presidential portrait of Barack Obama, the 42-year-old Wiley has built his career addressing issues of race and power by painting minorities in the classical poses typically associated with wealthy and powerful white men.
“There is something moving in the culture,” Wiley said during the ceremony. “There’s something changing in these winds. I think we’re all fed up with a lot of things. I think artists have that unique responsibility to use that energy for something else. I’m tired of the destruction. I’m tired of the strife. I think we can do better.”
He talked about how the face of the statue's equestrian rider is based on a composite of six different African American faces.
“I want this ... to be about black men and their place in this society. A society that can say yes to black men,” Wiley told those gathered.
Said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney: “It’s taken more than 100 years, but the rest of Richmond residents finally have a monument of a man on a horse that looks like them."
The newly renamed Arthur Ashe Boulevard in front of the museum was closed to traffic, and the diverse crowd of onlookers filled the street. There were no protesters or people waving Confederate flags.
The only voice of opposition seemed to be the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which is located next to the VMFA and hired officers to tell people to stay off the grass of its property.
The general atmosphere was one of celebration.
“Dedications of monuments in Richmond often reflect broader changes in our community,” said William Martin, executive director of the Valentine, which records Richmond history. “The erection of the Monument Avenue monuments and their dedication events paralleled the triumph of Jim Crow and the Lost Cause. Does this dedication mark a similar pivot in Richmond history? Absolutely.”
He added: “The way we approach and discuss the many monuments across our city is now forever altered. We must take advantage of this moment. This is more than the intersection of two streets. It is a powerful intersection of ideas that provides this city the opportunity to imagine its future."
In June, the VMFA board unanimously approved the acquisition of “Rumors of War” for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition — the most expensive one of a sculpture the VMFA has ever made — was funded by an endowment of private donations.
Photos of the sculpture starting popping up on social media last week as the sculpture was being lowered by crane on its giant pedestal.
The title of Wiley’s artwork alludes to Jesus’ speech from Matthew 24:6: “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed.”
"The idea is that in the 'change times,' there will be wars and rumors of war. ... And there are moments where art has to step in," Wiley said at the unveiling.
The artist also spoke of how his work is “about brushing off and dusting off the things we’ve seen in the past. Art has always been about what we as a people say yes to. And these things change. Culture evolves.”
Monuments' fate
Monument Avenue is home to statues of several Confederate generals, which began to be added a quarter-century after the Civil War. When the monuments were erected, they were accompanied by parades that stretched for miles and served as a reunion of sorts for Confederate veterans.
In 1996, amid much controversy, a statue of Richmond native Arthur Ashe — an African American tennis great and civil rights leader — was added to the avenue.
In recent years, state lawmakers have questioned whether the Confederate statues should be removed or contextualized. Virginia state law currently protects the removal of statues as war memorials.
In 2017, the deadly Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville prompted some lawmakers to propose legislation that would empower localities to decide whether to keep, remove or relocate Confederate monuments.
While under Republican control, the Virginia General Assembly struck down bills that would let localities make their own decisions on the fate of the statues.
But both chambers of the legislature flipped to Democratic control in November's elections, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supported moving Confederate monuments to museums. The General Assembly will convene in January.
Stoney appointed a commission to study the statues on Monument Avenue. The commission recommended removing the monument to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, and adding context to the other Confederate statues.
This week, Richmond City Council member Michael Jones renewed his push for local control of the monuments.
Many people have expressed concern that “Rumors of War” may be vandalized, as several of Richmond's monuments have been in recent years.
The sculpture's base is coated in a graffiti-resistant material, and VMFA will have security and cameras 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
An installation and conservation team worked to assemble Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday morning. Cast in bronze, the sculpture is over 27 feet tall.
PHOTOS: 'Rumors of War' installed at VMFA days before official unveiling
1 of 12
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Workers prepare the pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
The pedestal for Kehinde Wiley's sculpture, Rumors of War, was installed at the VMFA Thursday, December 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue was being installed on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon. The public unveiling is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/Times-Dispatch
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Kehinde Wiley's statue, 'Rumors of War,' is being installed at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Workmen assemble the "Rumors of War" statue by Kehinde Wiley on the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, VA Friday morning, Dec. 6, 2019.
BOB BROWN
An installation and conservation team worked to assemble Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue at the entrance to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond on Friday morning. Cast in bronze, the sculpture is over 27 feet tall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(13) comments
Really exciting to see this here! A great first step to countering the “Lost Cause” narrative!
This is wonderful. I appear to be the first person unwilling to join the racists chorus. The statue is magnificent. And essential. Racism is not.
What a stupid piece of progressive s___!
It is wonderful. You will love it.
It is wonderful. You will love it.
I am not a member of the Virginia Museum. After this stunt the Museum pulled in supporting and allowing this statue to grace the grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts there is no way I would ever consider membership. This statue is pure "rubbish".
Plagiarism at its worst. Isn't ironic a statue supposedly opposing the Slave Masters of the Confederacy would pay homage to a shoe company that makes billions off of slave workers in the form of Communist China sweat shops. Richmond is steeped in black history, yet this talentless and bootleg artist chooses to plagiarize a Rebel general. If the Oglala Sioux can build a Crazy Horse memorial to rival Mount Rushmore, then why can't someone build a gargantuan statue of Arthur Ashe or Maggie Walker to rival those built for Confederate generals? Why isn't there a memorial for the Richmond 34? What about a memorial for Raymond Boone? Why do we not keep famous black cemeteries nice looking within the city limits?
This ripoff is no rumor. What the heck is going on here? How much of the museum's money was wasted on this tribute to the 'hood? The PC art crowd will tolerate anything. Last week a duct-taped banana went for $120,000.
"Wearing a crown of dreadlocks, “Rumors of War” depicts a triumphant African-American figure wearing jeans ripped at the knee and Nike high-top sneakers, sitting astride a horse."........where did this come from, a BIG box of Cracker Jacks? NOW, where are all the Leftists that want to tear down monuments, this is going to be a "Monument" worth tearing down.
Fascinating photo of the two statues in comparison. Basically the Civil War horse was copied in great detail...they are identical.
So much for originality and creativity. This is a monument to sarcasm!
Perhaps the artists next rendering should be a statute of “Tommy” the dog being led by Michael Vick
Michael might not be able to as he is the "honorary" capt. of the team for the Pro Bowl. Could be tied/ roped/ or chained up. Rain check on that one?
Get over it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.