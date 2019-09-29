A third person has died after Saturday’s crash involving four motorcycles that also left four other people injured, authorities said late Sunday.
The incident unfolded when the seven people were thrown from their motorcycles at the ramp from Maury Street to southbound Interstate 95 in South Richmond, said Virginia State Police.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed that four motorcycles were coming down the ramp about 6:40 p.m., lost control and veered left, with some of the motorcycles striking a guardrail. Three of the motorcycles had two riders.
Authorities on Sunday identified the man and woman who died at Saturday’s scene as John A. Todt, 56, of McKenney in Dinwiddie County, who was operating one of the motorcycles, and Roxann W. Todt, 53, also of McKenney, the passenger.
A passenger on another motorcycle, Teresa L. Sexton, 41, of Petersburg, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
It is believed that all of the riders were wearing helmets, the police said.
“Speed is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash,” a state police spokeswoman said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
