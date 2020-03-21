A swift-moving, 600-pound bull named "16" roamed the streets of Hanover for 15 hours before he was caught Saturday afternoon in the county's Milestone neighborhood.
The bull was finally trapped on Seward Way, a cul de sac in Milestone, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The bull had escaped from Meyer Farms off New Ashcake Road around 9 p.m. Friday, shortly after owner John Meyer acquired him. The rest of his 12 cattle are female.
"He's the only bull, and I wanted to keep him separate until mating season, and that lasted about three hours," Meyer said, enjoying a bottle of water after loading "16" into a horse trailer to take home.
The bull was spotted in Ashcreek and Fox Head before roaming Milestone on Saturday. All three neighborhoods are along New Ashcake Road.
Bobby Blaine, who lives at the end of Seward, spotted the bull in his front yard after much commotion from neighbors around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. He opened his back gate and trapped the animal until Hanover County deputies and animal control arrived.
Meyer said the bull had been charging everyone who tried to contain him.
"Is he dangerous? I don't know, depends on who you ask," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.