GRTC is reviewing its crash records after a spokeswoman said incorrectly that a fatal crash this month was the first time a Pulse bus had struck or injured a pedestrian.
The morning after a Pulse bus hit and killed a pedestrian on West Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center on Oct. 8, GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that there had not been any previous incidents in which one of the new rapid-transit buses struck or injured a pedestrian.
The $65 million rapid-transit bus line that spans 7.6 miles between Rocketts Landing and Willow Lawn launched in June 2018.
A Richmond police spokesman, however, later verified a tip that The Times-Dispatch received Oct. 10 that included details from a police report about a Pulse bus hitting a VCU student in November as she crossed Broad Street, just a few blocks from where Alice E. Woodson, 32, died two weeks ago.
In an interview Wednesday evening, GRTC CEO Julie Timm said she was not aware of any other incidents involving a Pulse bus hitting a pedestrian.
“We are going back and looking at all of our records to see,” said Timm, who joined GRTC Transit System last month. “We could only present the information we have. And the information we have at this point is that it didn’t result in an injury. The young lady did get up and walk away.”
According to police report information shared with The Times-Dispatch, the victim, Hope D’Amico, said she was feeling pain in her left arm but refused an ambulance ride; she later visited Chippenham Hospital for evaluation.
In an interview Wednesday evening, D’Amico, who is from Richmond and is now a law student at George Mason University, said she suffered scrapes and bruises all over, including a muscle contusion in her left arm.
“I thought I broke my arm. Compared to that woman, I’m lucky, but I was definitely injured,” she said.
WRIC reported on the November incident Tuesday evening. In an interview with the TV station, Rose Pace said she learned the day after Woodson was killed that there had been a previous incident in which a GRTC bus had hit a person.
Rose Pace did not contact The Times-Dispatch to correct her statement from that morning. She did not respond to an email sent Oct. 10 with questions about the incident in November.
She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
“We also have to understand that nobody is perfect. Carrie and I are working on the best information we have,” Timm said. “There are times when something just like that ... if an injury wasn’t reported, it might miss our attention. So we’re going back and reviewing that information.”
Timm said a request for records of all GRTC bus crashes in the past year is still being processed. The Times-Dispatch submitted the request Oct. 9.
Said Timm: “We’re, of course, looking at our records to make sure that the information we put out is accurate. We never want to put out inaccurate information.”
