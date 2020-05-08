Rahmah Johnson, a counselor at Thomas Jefferson High School, cried at her doorstep Friday in North Side Richmond when Mayor Levar Stoney, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, and many of her colleagues surprised her with the announcement that she had been named the system's Teacher of the Year.
“We got lots of nominations, but what was really outstanding was the nominations from students,” Kamras said. “You can just tell how much they love her."
Johnson’s only career path has been high school counseling, but this is her second stint with RPS. In 2007, she lost her first counseling job at George Wythe High School to budget cuts.
“Each high school had five counselors, and they went down to three,” she said. “Of course, last hire, first fire.”
The principal at the time, Mel Rose, who passed away in 2018, told Johnson that she would be fine and shouldn’t worry and should continue to trust God. Rose gave her a job at a summer school and kept working with her until something new came up.
At the summer school graduation Johnson met Beverly Britt, who acted as a mentor to her. Britt ended up hiring Johnson at John Marshall High School.
“She is one of the most important people in my life,” Johnson said through tears. “She cares about kids and their well-being. I was able to adapt to her educational lifestyle and learned so much from her.”
After Britt retired, Johnson transitioned to Thomas Jefferson High School. Her favorite part of being there is the children.
Her principal, Cherita Sears, said working with Johnson has made her first year as principal at the high school a breeze.
“She always keeps us on our toes, and helps us think of ways to keep the students involved,” she said. “It’s been phenomenal. She has welcomed me in with open arms. She’s really been in overdrive during this pandemic. We’ve started our TJ Town Halls, and keeping connected with them.”
“I’m so passionate about education and I’m very passionate about my students. As an educator, you have the opportunity to build so much,"Johnson said. "As a counselor, I feel like I have a great impact.”
Aside from becoming Teacher of the Year, Johnson said her greatest achievement as a counselor happened during her first year of counseling, when her students received over $1 million in scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.