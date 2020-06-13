A large and diverse crowd of people rallied and marched in Richmond on Saturday in an organized protest calling for racial justice and law enforcement reform.
Virginia’s 5,000 Man March was a peaceful demonstration, with thousands of people marching, chanting and carrying placards along Monument Avenue and Broad Street.
Vicki Whitties brought her grandchildren Jaylin, 7, and Meredith, 5, from Petersburg to Richmond to attend the march.
Whitties said she told her grandchildren about participating in the Civil Rights movement during the 1960s.
“They said, grandma, we have got to go to the march in Richmond,” Whitties said. No bus was available on Saturday, so they took a taxi, she said.
“George Floyd should not have been treated like that,” Jaylin said. “Everybody should be treated equally.”
“I’m just hoping for change,” Whitties said. “We need change. I think everybody has an understanding now. Sometimes you have to see it to feel it. I think that video (of George Floyd’s killing) did it.”
In the circle around the Robert E. Lee Monument, where the march began, and down Monument Avenue, vendors sold shirts, buttons and other merchandise. Food trucks were available, selling meals to marchers.
Organizer Triston Harris, who organized the 1,000 Man March in Richmond four year ago in response to the death of Eric Garner, included vendors and performers at the event because “it just showed positivity, and that was the message that we were trying to send. Love lives here.”
The vendors that participated were asked to donate to cover the march’s expenses, such as the sound system and walkie-talkies that volunteers used. A GoFundMe Harris set up a few days before the march, which made $2,650, also helped cover those costs. Any surplus funds raised will go to the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association.
Many Richmond organizers have been critical of the 5,000 Man March, due to the cooperation of the Richmond Police Department, calling it harmful to organize alongside police. Some said they see it as an attempt to take over a movement that’s been progressing. The RPD supplied dump trucks to block off the march’s route, and officers on motorcycles and in police cars led the protesters.
“The police are the very reason we’re out there,” said Jasmine Leeward of Richmond For All. “Our goals are not aligned; they're completely opposite. We’re calling for a reordering of our priority from investing in harmful policing to reinvesting into systems of care, like our school system.”
The backlash represents a rift among prominent black voices in Richmond. Some find it necessary to collaborate with the police in order to gain true police reform. However, Leeward says the true focus should be the leaders like the Richmond City Council and Mayor Levar Stoney.
“We need to address the people who have the power to make changes, and oftentimes, that is not the police,” she said. “The police have acted outside of the orders they’ve been given, like tear gassing people before curfew. We have a unique opportunity here in Richmond to cut the spending on police that consume ever larger sums of the city budget.”
The hope for organizers is that money that goes to the police department would be reallocated in schools, infrastructure and community safety that does not rely on the police.
The vision of not relying on the police for safety seemed too far gone just four years ago during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. In Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was killed by MPD officer Derek Chauvin, the city council has voiced its support to dismantle the police department.
Harris denies that police were involved in organizing the march, explaining that, when it became evident that the event would be heavily attended, police insisted on blocking the roadways to protect the marchers. Additionally, Harris says that he asked the police to stay outside the circle surrounding the Lee monument - a request that he says was honored.
Following the march, numerous speakers addressed the crowd from atop the Lee monument’s base.
Among them was Tavares Floyd, a cousin of George Floyd, whose death during an arrest by the Minneapolis Police Department sparked the recent wave of protests around the country.
“On behalf of my family, I thank you very much for joining the movement,” Floyd told the crowd gathered at the monument.
“The grief is real and the grief is profound,” Floyd said, repeating his cousin’s dying pleas: “I can’t breathe.”
“I refuse to let George die in vain, and today I am asking you to give us a new breath, a breath that results in solutions, a breath that brings about new change,” he said, calling for law enforcement reform.
“When I say that black lives matter, it is not taking away from the fact that all lives matter, but it is that these black lives still have not been acknowledged as mattering.”
“I am asking localities near and far to look at your policies and your practices and make change happen,” he said.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of people gathered at the Maggie Lena Walker Memorial Plaza in Richmond for a youth rally.
The rally was organized by Richmond-area students Makayla White, 13, and Stephanie Younger, 18. Many of the speakers were teenagers.
“We put this rally together because we wanted to voice our opinions and hear some opinions from the youth,” White said.
She called the students of 2020 a generation that has been changed by the realities of the coronavirus pandemic and now the stark images of black Americans dying at the hands of police.
“Richmond and America, we are here today because we care,” she said, calling for education reforms to put more African-American history into the school curriculum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Beautiful!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.