The GRTC Board of Directors voted Tuesday to approve a "blueprint" of a three-year capital spending plan that includes funding for two new transfer stations and six larger buses for the Pulse line.
The $85.6 million three-year plan begins with funding that's already been allocated in the fiscal year that began in July. New GRTC CEO Julie Timm said that's because she wanted the company's directors to understand where things stand now.
With funding now pegged to several projects that have been in the works, such as $12 million for a new downtown transfer center that's been in the works for several years, the plan also includes $4.8 million to buy six articulated buses to improve passenger capacity on the Pulse, GRTC's 7.6-mile bus rapid transit system.
The 60-foot "accordion" buses GRTC is considering are common in large and mid-size cities. Timm said the new buses could hold about 40 more passengers than the current 40-foot Pulse buses, which have room for 50 to 60 people.
In December, GRTC officials were invited to look over and test drive a new articulated bus that was en route to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City.
Timm said she is hoping a $1.5 million earmark in the plan will restart previously discussed plans to build a new transfer center near the Richmond Social Services Department on Hull Street at the Southside Plaza shopping center.
As for the transfer center that's part of the discussions around the Navy Hill coliseum redevelopment plan downtown, Timm said GRTC is not certain about whether it should remain on Ninth Street.
In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, she said the transit company is also considering building a small transfer center on Broad Street between 4th and 5th streets. She said it would be better suited for the Pulse line that travels east-to-west between Willow Lawn and Rocketts Landing.
"Both are good locations for us," she said. "We’ll continue discussing with [NH District Corp.] to look at advancing one of those locations as a transfer center regardless of what happens with the Navy Hill project."
Other items in the plan include $3 million for the development of a new Park and Ride site for the Pulse and $20.8 million for the replacement of about 100 buses and para-transit vehicles by 2023.
While proposed state legislation could create a new regional transit funding regime, Timm said GRTC's capital plan does not consider what revenue it stands to win or lose if legislation passes in this session. She said it is dependent, however, on whether GRTC can secure some state and federal grants.
Timm said the company in recent years had not had a formal capital spending plan. She said her hope is that a more routine process will improve public engagement and planning with the city and other localities in the region.
"My understanding is we have not had a defined multi-year capital plan for some time. A lot of what we've been doing is on an annual basis," she said. "This is a new way of doing things."
