For more than a week, thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of Richmond each night to call for change.
What began as one night of local protest on Friday, May 29, in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has turned into nightly marches in support of racial justice and in opposition to police violence.
As citizens, businesses and politicians reacted to the protests, long-proposed calls for policy reform received renewed attention and urgency.
The city’s physical landscape entered a sudden moment of transformation.
From the broken glass and spray paint of the initial chaotic protests to plywood-clad shop windows and barricaded government buildings; from businesses hoisting signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to the official announcements promising the removal of Confederate monuments this summer, the sudden collision of past, present and future reshaped Richmond.
This is how the first week of demonstrations unfolded in Richmond, based on original reporting by K. Burnell Evans, Frank Green, Kenya Hunter, Mel Leonor, Justin Mattingly, Sabrina Moreno, Jess Nocera, Mark Robinson, Ali Rockett and C. Suarez Rojas.
DAY 1 FRIDAY, MAY 29
As protests mounted elsewhere around the country, Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam issued statements condemning the killing of George Floyd, along with Richmond Police Chief William Smith and other local law enforcement leaders.
In a “Beyond Policing” webinar held on Facebook, a panel of activists and advocates repeated calls for a citizen review board and changes to police training.
“The police cannot continue to police themselves,” said Princess Blanding, sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a Richmond officer in 2018 during a mental health crisis. “If we don’t address what went wrong and what caused Marcus to not be here now, this is going to happen again.”
The first night of large-scale protests in Richmond saw violence break out primarily along Broad Street and Grace Street. Later, Richmond police said one officer suffered a minor injury, but no arrests were reported.
A protest that appeared to attract a couple hundred people began around 8:30 p.m. at Monroe Park, and later circled Richmond police headquarters.
By 11:30 p.m., a car had been set on fire outside police headquarters where officers and protesters clashed.
During the early morning hours of Saturday, a GRTC Pulse bus was set on fire at West Broad and Belvidere streets, which prompted a service delay for Saturday morning.
DAY 2 SATURDAY, MAY 30
In the morning, Mayor Stoney addressed the unrest as city crews removed graffiti and shop owners assessed damage. Much of downtown was temporarily blocked off for the demolition of the old Dominion Energy office tower.
Capitol Square closed to the public, and Richmond police boarded their damaged headquarters.
“What statement are you making by breaking the windows of a black business, stealing from a black business?” — Kurtshel Stroman, owner of Success Beauté Bar, damaged the night before.
A second night of unrest left two Capitol Police officers and four Richmond police officers injured, saw several buildings set on fire, widespread vandalism and two people arrested.
The protests began downtown around 8:30 p.m. As the evening progressed, violent confrontations broke out between police and protesters, which led to the use of tear gas and pepper spray, even on bystanders in their homes.
Around 12:30 a.m., a person was shot while riding in a car that came into contact with protesters in the 2000 block of West Grace Street. That person suffered what were initially considered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
DAY 3
SUNDAY, MAY 31
Monument Avenue’s statues tagged with graffiti drew onlookers, while business owners cleaned up and boarded up in response to the previous night’s vandalism and looting.
Gov. Northam placed the Virginia National Guard on alert at the request of Mayor Stoney, who announced a 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew through June 3.
“It will be enforced.” — Mayor Stoney on the newly implemented curfew
Several hundred gathered during the late morning at Brown’s Island for a peaceful protest, then marched to the 17th Street Market.
Northam declared a state of emergency by the afternoon, which allocated $350,000 for state and local response.
The third night’s protest began with a group of several hundred leaving the Robert E. Lee statue around 8 p.m. to march downtown as the curfew went into effect.
By 9:15 p.m., police used tear gas and pepper spray to corner protesters in streets surrounding VCU Medical Center, then another group that headed west to Monroe Park. Authorities arrested 233 people Sunday night and early Monday.
While covering the confrontation, Roberto Roldan, a reporter for VPM, was tackled and pepper-sprayed by police after displaying his credential and yelling, “I am with the press.”
DAY 4
MONDAY, JUNE 1
In response to the previous night’s incident involving Roldan and other journalists, Stoney called it “absolutely unacceptable, and we are investigating the matter.” Stoney endorsed a “Marcus Alert” system proposed by advocates, which would mandate mental health professionals be first responders to a mental health crisis.
In the afternoon, marchers proceeded from Monroe Park to Carytown, continued downtown during the early evening and then back to the statues of Lee and J.E.B. Stuart.
Approximately 7:37 p.m.: Without warning, Richmond police rocketed tear gas into peaceful protesters at the Lee statue ahead of the 8 p.m. curfew.
“I want to stop the violence. I’m not crying because of the tear gas. I’m crying because I’m pissed off and my heart is broken,” said Richmond resident Yehshai Stringer. “They fired on us with no verbal warning. People got stepped on. This is not OK.”
7:39 to 9:11 p.m.: Initially, Richmond police defended their tear gas use with tweets that contradicted the events observed by reporters and demonstrators.
8:59 p.m.: Mayor Stoney apologized on Twitter and offered to personally meet with protesters the following day.
9:47 p.m.: Chief Smith apologized via Twitter for “unwarranted” use of tear gas and promised unspecified discipline for the officers involved.
After the tear-gassing, some demonstrators returned to the statue, while crowds continued to loop around the city. The fourth night’s march ended peacefully at the Lee statue shortly after midnight.
DAY 5
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
At noon, a crowd of more than 1,000 demonstrators confronted Mayor Stoney and Chief Smith on the steps of City Hall. Tempers flared as Stoney apologized for the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters the previous night and said “disciplinary actions will be taken.” He pledged to join that evening’s march and to expedite policy changes involving chokeholds and de-escalation.
“They apologized, but they still blamed us,” said Faith Love, who was at the Lee statue on Monday. “That was the weirdest apology ever. We don’t want apologies. We want you to act.”
During the afternoon, the crowd proceeded from City Hall to Shockoe, then Monroe Park and Monument Avenue.
Gov. Northam denied the Trump administration’s request to deploy the Virginia National Guard to “dominate” protesters in Washington.
Stoney joined marchers from downtown to Monument Avenue around 6 p.m., but left to boos about 45 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew.
The fifth night of protests was mostly peaceful, but Richmond police arrested seven people early Wednesday and seized weapons following reports of random gunfire after the crowd dispersed.
DAY 6
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
Richmond’s curfew expired at 6 a.m., and Stoney did not seek an extension.
Protests expanded to the suburbs, including Chesterfield County, Ashland and Henrico County. Amid much hotter weather, a march that was originally to start at Short Pump Town Center instead goes from Willow Lawn to Monument Avenue.
“I care about justice. I care about peace. I care that my grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they hear about this, they know that their grandmother walked,” said Vanessa Adams, a Chester resident, at Wednesday’s march. “If we don’t have justice for all, we don’t have it for none.”
Stoney said he and Councilman Mike Jones will introduce an ordinance to remove all city-controlled Confederate monuments from Monument Avenue on July 1.
Shortly thereafter, news broke that Gov. Northam on Thursday would announce plans to remove the state-controlled Lee statue from Monument Avenue.
DAY 7
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
Gov. Northam announced a plan to remove the Lee statue on Monument Avenue “as soon as possible.”
A majority of the Richmond City Council affirmed support for removing all Confederate monuments.
“Make no mistake, removing a symbol is important, but it’s only a step. It doesn’t mean a problem is solved. There are still monuments of inequity.” — Gov. Ralph Northam
On the seventh night of protests, hundreds marched from Monroe Park to the Richmond Police Department’s 4th Precinct in North Side.
Protesters celebrated the monument announcements, but organizers continued demands for: terminating the officers who fired tear gas at Monday’s protest; dropping charges against protesters arrested over the past week; removing the National Guard; and creating an independent civilian review board.
