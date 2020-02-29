Hanover Crash 2-29-20.jpg

In the early morning of Feb. 29, a tractor trailer driver hit a guardrail after being hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and overturned.

 Virginia State Police

A tractor trailer driver died early Saturday after a driver veered into his lane on I-95 in Hanover County and struck the vehicle, causing the tractor trailer to strike a guardrail and overturn, according to Virginia State Police.

State police responded to the crash at 3:42 a.m. Saturday and determined that a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 37-year-old man from Midlothian was traveling southbound and veered across the median, hitting the northbound tractor trailer near the Sliding Hill Road exit.

The tractor trailer driver, who died at the scene, was not immediately identified. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and a man who was a passenger sustained serous injuries. Both were transported to a hospital, police said.

The tractor trailer lost its load of boxed vegetables and began leaking diesel fuel on the interstate, police said. All lanes near mile marker 87 in Hanover County were temporarily shut down on Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation, and state police did not immediately release any further details.

