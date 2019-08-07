A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer closed Interstate 95 south for two hours Wednesday afternoon and sent at least one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

State police responded at 2:09 p.m. to the crash where a tractor trailer overturned in Chesterfield County at mile marker 65.8, just north of Exit 64 to Willis Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes were closed for at least two hours. At one point there was a backup of more than 6 miles.

State police said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Police also said debris from the crash damaged several vehicles on the northbound side of the highway.

The crash is still being investigated.

