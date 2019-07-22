traffic crash

Traffic along I-195 south is backed up all the way to the Bryan Park interchange with I-95/64.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a crash has closed the southbound side of Powhite Parkway where the highway crosses the James River.

The crash has caused a 4-mile backup that extends along I-195 to the Bryan Park interchange with I-64/95.

Traffic is being diverted on to Douglasdale Road near City Stadium. 

