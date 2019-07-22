The Virginia Department of Transportation says a crash has closed the southbound side of Powhite Parkway where the highway crosses the James River.
The crash has caused a 4-mile backup that extends along I-195 to the Bryan Park interchange with I-64/95.
Traffic is being diverted on to Douglasdale Road near City Stadium.
