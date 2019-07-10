Update: The crash and the resulting backup have been cleared.
A crash involving three vehicles has closed the left lane and left shoulder of Interstate 95 southbound just before the exit to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The crash happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. and is starting to cause delays. The crash is just after I-95 and I-64 merge at the Bryan Park interchange.
Traffic is starting to backup along I-95 south to Hermitage Road and along I-64 east to Staples Mill Road.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.