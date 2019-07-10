I-95 crash
VDOT

Update: The crash and the resulting backup have been cleared.

A crash involving three vehicles has closed the left lane and left shoulder of Interstate 95 southbound just before the exit to Arthur Ashe Boulevard. 

The crash happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. and is starting to cause delays. The crash is just after I-95 and I-64 merge at the Bryan Park interchange. 

Traffic is starting to backup along I-95 south to Hermitage Road and along I-64 east to Staples Mill Road.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

