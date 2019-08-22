7 a.m. update: VDOT says the left lane and left shoulder of I-64 east remain closed. All other lanes have reopened after an earlier crash.
A crash Thursday morning has closed all lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 64 in Henrico County.
At 6:09 a.m. the Virginia Department of Transportation said the left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right are all closed at mile marker 185.8, which is just east of the Staples Mill Road exit.
Traffic is getting by in the acceleration lane of the Staples Mill Road entrance ramp.
Motorists should expect delays.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
