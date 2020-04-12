A life-sized, white-armored Star Wars stormtrooper mounted on the grill of a yellow bulldozer stood guard as people chucked their old wicker furniture, flower pots and brush into roll-off dumpsters.
Pick-up trucks, some towing trailers full of black trash bags and banged up trash bins, pulled in without having to pay the $3 entry fee. One man wore a black cloth face mask that matched his sweater. Another man who has been trying to follow social distancing guidelines felt that he made a mistake by not wearing a mask for his quick trip to the dump.
It's a fairly normal Friday afternoon at the Henrico County 'Public Use Area' on Charles City Road, but this isn't a typical spring cleaning season.
Over the past three weeks, Richmond and Henrico have seen a significant increase in activity at their trash collection centers. In the last two weeks of March, the city collected nearly six times as much trash from households and at its two public dumps as it did last year.
"March 16, 2019, through March 31, 2019, we picked up 56 tons," said Sharon North, spokeswoman for the city's Public Works department. "This year, same time frame, we picked up 312 tons."
Steve Yob, a deputy county manager who oversees Henrico's solid waste division, said about 3,000 vehicles came through its Springfield Road dump in the last weekend of March. He said that's about 1,000 more vehicles than on a usual weekend in spring. The Springfield Road Public Use Area is located on Ford Country Road.
Overall, during the last two weeks of March, the county collected nearly 100 tons more trash than the same time last year, Yob said.
With the county and regional health officials trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus, it led to long traffic backups and wait times last week.
"We were actually a little overwhelmed," Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Branin said in a video address last week.
At the start of April, about two weeks after entry fees were suspended to offset the pandemic's economic impact on the public, the county changed the operating hours at its two dumps from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. County officials also are limiting access to 10 vehicles at a time and accepting only household garbage and recyclables.
"This can include garbage, putrescible waste, food scraps, metal, wood, trash, paper, construction waste, vegetation, lawn clippings, and so forth," Yob said.
Officials suspect city and county residents who are working from home or are out of work are finding time to do yard work and clean out their attics, garages and basements.
Justin Butler said that's why he came to the Charles City Road dump on Friday.
"I've definitely got free time," he said. "Might as well straighten up what I can."
A dispatcher for a communications company who is teleworking now, Butler was throwing out old wicker furniture, an old green trash bin, broken shutters and bags of leaves. He said he gradually cleaned up and gathered all the trash throughout the week.
Branin said it seems many households are doing the same.
"The issue it’s creating for your county is an overabundance of people arriving at our landfills, both in the east and west," he said. "We’re going to recommend that not everyone come on a Saturday."
Richard Durgin, of Sandston, came to the Charles City dump Friday after seeing a large traffic backup last Saturday. He said he was able to get in fairly quick last week, but saw 15 vehicles waiting to enter as he was leaving.
"I figured they'd be less busy than they would be tomorrow," he said. "We're trying to stay away from people as much as possible."
Ahead of this spring, the county made changes to its Community Cleanup Program, scaling back the frequency of special large trash pick-up in areas with a mature housing stock and low-income households.
The county chose to curtail the program at the start of the year due to rising annual costs. The program, which serves 62 areas of the county each year, was projected to cost $1.2 million -- twice as much as its budget -- by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
County officials suspect the cost for the program has been rising because contractors and people from other neighborhoods are dumping trash at the collection areas.
Other things have recently changed in the local solid waste management world.
In December, the East End Landfill, a privately owned commercial dump that accepted construction and demolition debris, closed permanently following a protracted legal battle with the county and issues with the Department of Environmental Quality.
The landfill, formerly located on Darbytown Road, was a longtime source of frustration for residential neighbors perturbed by foul odors and coal ash drifting on their properties.
The longstanding issues between the county and the private landfill ended after the Supreme Court of Virginia declined to hear an appeal against the county's decision to pull a permit for the landfill.
The local permit was removed after the landfill's operators violated terms of a DEQ permit.
Yob said he would not speculate as to whether those changes could also be contributing to the recent increase in traffic at the county-run landfills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.