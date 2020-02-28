A leading nonprofit for community gardening and urban agriculture in Richmond is ceasing operations.
Tricycle Urban Ag, a Church Hill-based nonprofit formerly known as Tricycle Gardens, announced Thursday it had transferred control of its properties and other assets to the Enrichmond Foundation, another local nonprofit. Tricycle will vacate its office at 2314 Jefferson Ave. by the end of April.
“All that we have cultivated will continue to grow through Enrichmond and the Certified Urban Agriculturalists that are farming in our community,” Sally Schwitters, the nonprofit’s executive director for the last seven years, stated in a release.
For more than a decade, the nonprofit spearheaded the creation of more than a dozen community gardens and urban farms around the city with a goal of increasing healthy food access. Supporters credit its work with reinvigorating vacant land in Church Hill, the East End and Manchester. Thousands of volunteers enlisted to help.
More recently, Tricycle has led an urban agriculture certification program in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture. It taught farming and business management to budding entrepreneurs, spurring small business growth. Forty-five people completed the program.
All five of its full-time staff, including Schwitters, are out of jobs at the end of the month, though she said she would continue to work with the board through the transition.
In an interview, Schwitters and board chairman Hunter Hopcroft attributed the nonprofit’s financial woes to expenses stemming from the certification program. The nonprofit had counted on USDA reimbursing the expenses, which tallied “hundreds of thousands of dollars," Hopcroft said.
A USDA spokesperson said Tricycle had been “paid out in full” under its written agreements with the federal department and no money was currently due to the nonprofit. The federal agency paid the nonprofit $200,000 for leading the program, the spokesperson said. Negotiations were underway for a new agreement, but those ceased earlier this month when Tricycle informed USDA it was shutting down.
With money from small donors and corporate partners, the nonprofit's assets totaled more than $500,000 as recently as the end of 2016. But over the next three years, it drew down its reserves to cover the certification program’s expenses, which exceeded the money they received from the USDA, Schwitters said.
“What we found as an organization was the verbal commitment and interest of the individuals [at USDA] we were working with remained strong, but the process tied things up,” she said. “As we went through that process, we went through our reserves to manage those delays. It carried on to the point that we felt it was not sustainable and we needed to make significant and strategic changes as a result.”
A review of Tricycle’s financial reports show its expenses exceeded its revenues in 2017 and 2018. Its net assets dropped to $438,000 at the end of 2017 and $346,000 by the end of 2018, according to the two most recent Form 990s it filed with the Internal Revenue Service.
In those two years, its payroll grew from about $413,500 to $447,500. Schwitters’ compensation dropped from about $92,000 to $85,000 in the span.
Last week, Tricycle’s 13-person board authorized the transfer of its urban farm, garden and orchard properties to Enrichmond, another local nonprofit.
Two graduates of Tricycle’s fellowship program will partner with Enrichmond to continue tending to the urban farm in Manchester at 907 Bainbridge St., according to a release. Hopcroft and Schwitters said they are lining up other groups to take on pieces of its work.
“Sometimes when an end comes you want to put blame somewhere and let the focus be on that. Through the work and even these experience that we’ve gone through, I think a lot has been learned about urban agriculture, the positive aspects of it and the struggles of it," Schwitters said.
Enrichmond’s executive director, John Sydnor, said his organization’s aim is to preserve Tricycle’s work.
“It’s incredibly important to not forget how much they’ve been part of moving that ball of urban agriculture forward,” he said. “Our goal is to make sure that place that they’ve moved it to is held firm and protected.”
