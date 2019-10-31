True Farr Luck, who as Christmas Mother in 2006 led a regionwide program to make the holidays bright for thousands of children, died Monday at 85.
“Christmas is such a happy time in our home,” she said in the Richmond Times-Dispatch story announcing her role. She added that everyone, regardless of need, should be able to share in that same happiness.
Under her leadership, the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund raised more than $290,000, which the Salvation Army used in assisting more than 20,000 children. She had brought her own grandchildren to many of her public events.
In November 2009, Mrs. Luck and one of her daughters announced the creation of the $1.5 million Harrigan, Haw and Luck Families Chair in Cancer Research at VCU Massey Cancer Center. Both were in good health after finishing their cancer treatments. Mrs. Luck had been diagnosed with lung cancer about two years earlier, and had beaten breast cancer years before that.
“Once you go through the treatments, it makes you realize you were saved for a reason, and I think that is helping other people,” Mrs. Luck said in 2009 during an interview at her Windsor Farms home.
Mrs. Luck attended a tea for Christmas Mothers in 2015, using a walker that she had decorated with flowers. Katherine Wintsch, that year's Christmas Mother, told Mrs. Luck: "I have to give you a hug. ... I've heard such amazing things about you."
Former Christmas Mother Jayne Ukrop added: "I want you to know, she's the True deal."
Mrs. Luck was involved in numerous community and volunteer organizations. She was a longtime supporter of VCUarts and provided a $2 million gift for Virginia Commonwealth University's Institute for Contemporary Art. The ICA's top-floor exhibition space is named for her.
Mrs. Luck is survived by her husband, Charles Luck III, whom she met at a party in her hometown of Roanoke in 1954. She traveled through a hurricane to make it to the couple’s first date at a football game. He is chairman of the family's business, Goochland County-based Luck Cos., which produces crushed stone for construction aggregates. Their son is president and CEO.
She also is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Luck Haw and Terrell Luck Harrigan; her son, Charles "Charlie" Luck IV; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mrs. Luck will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave.
