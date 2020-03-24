Two Henrico County residents have died from the coronavirus.
They were residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico and are the first two deaths from the virus in Central Virginia. There are now nine fatalities statewide.
A news release from the county health department described the residents as "elderly" and said they were among several patients at the center receiving treatment for the virus at a Richmond-area hospital.
Dr. James Wright, the center's medical director, said in a statement that 10 residents have tested positive for the virus over the past 10 days, as have three workers at the western Henrico facility. Wright said four of the residents who tested positive are hospitalized and the other four are being treated onsite in "an isolated unit with dedicated nursing and certified nursing assistant staff."
"The safety and health of Canterbury residents and staff is our primary concern," Wright said, adding that the center is working with local and state health officials to try and contain the virus' spread.
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the nursing home had not responded to the county’s offer earlier on Tuesday morning to set up an incident management team to help the facility cope with the deteriorating situation.
“The initial reaction was we showed up with an offer to help and we’re still waiting,” Vithoulkas said.
Vithoulkas said the county offered to help coordinate additional nursing staff and cleaning the facility, as well as other types of logistical support.
“The facility is one that needs help and needs help soon,” he said. “I think their internal resources are going to be exhausted.”
The nursing home had been working directly with local health officials, but Vithoulkas said the county’s emergency management team got involved after learning on Tuesday morning that one resident had died overnight.
“This morning, we moved into a different mode,” he said, noting that he had personally tried to call the home’s administrator twice without success.
While 4 in 5 people recover from the disease without needing special treatment, according to the World Health Organization, older people and people with underlying medical problems — high blood pressure or diabetes, for example — are more likely to develop serious illness.
The state health department has confirmed 42 cases in the Richmond region, including 14 in Henrico. The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 290 cases statewide, an increase from 254 on Monday.
The announcement comes as Virginia has ratcheted up its response to the virus, closing schools for the rest of the academic year and closing non-essential businesses.
Still, Gov. Ralph Northam told residents on Tuesday that the fight against COVID-19 will last "two to three months and perhaps even longer."
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
Janis Peace commenting: Probably something going on in this facility the manager doesn't want the health department to see. Why else with people sick and dying would he not want help?
