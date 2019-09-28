Two people were killed and five others were injured Saturday when they were thrown from their motorcycles at the ramp from Maury Street to southbound Interstate 95 in South Richmond.
Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation showed that four motorcycles were coming down the ramp about 6:40 p.m., lost control, veered left and struck a guardrail. Three of the motorcycles had two riders.
A man and a woman on the same motorcycle died at the scene. Two other riders were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three more were being treated for serious injuries.
It is believed all were wearing helmets. The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family.
Speed is considered a factor in the cause of the crash, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
