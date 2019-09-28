Police lights

Two people were killed and five others were injured Saturday when they were thrown from their motorcycles at the ramp from Maury Street to southbound Interstate 95 in South Richmond.

Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation showed that four motorcycles were coming down the ramp about 6:40 p.m., lost control, veered left and struck a guardrail. Three of the motorcycles had two riders.

A man and a woman on the same motorcycle died at the scene. Two other riders were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three more were being treated for serious injuries.

It is believed all were wearing helmets. The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family.

Speed is considered a factor in the cause of the crash, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— From staff reports

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription