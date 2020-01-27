Two of three possible cases of the coronavirus respiratory outbreak under review by the Virginia Department of Health tested negative on Monday.
Results were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The third is still under investigation, according to the state health department. Test results for this patient are expected later this week.
Previously, these two suspected cases were said to meet “both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCov,” or the coronavirus, according to the VDH’s website.
The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and is responsible for more than 80 deaths in the country so far, according to the Associated Press, which reports more than 2,700 new cases of the viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since the initial outbreak.
The illness belongs to a large family of viruses that include the common cold, and symptoms range in severity from cold-like issues to more serious respiratory infections, such as MERS and SARS.
