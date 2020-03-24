Two Henrico County residents have died from the coronavirus.
They were residents of Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Henrico and are the first two deaths from the virus in Central Virginia. There are now nine fatalities statewide.
A news release from the county health department described the residents as "elderly" and said they were among several patients at the center receiving treatment for the virus at a Richmond-area hospital.
The state health department has confirmed 42 cases in the Richmond region, including 14 in Henrico. The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 290 cases statewide, an increase from 254 on Monday.
The announcement comes as Virginia has ratcheted up its response to the virus, closing schools for the rest of the academic year and closing non-essential businesses.
Still, Gov. Ralph Northam told residents on Tuesday that the fight against COVID-19 will last "two to three months and perhaps even longer."
