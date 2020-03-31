Richmond's first coronavirus-related deaths were reported late Tuesday, pushing the statewide toll to at least 29.
Virginia Department of Health numbers released at 9 a.m. showed 27 deaths and 1,250 confirmed infections - an increase of 230 cases from Monday morning.
The deaths were announced in a release from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's office. It said the men - both in their 70s - had chronic underlying health conditions and died while they were hospitalized.
“We are deeply saddened to learn that this pandemic has claimed its first lives in our community, and my condolences go out to the families of these men,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in the statement.
Both men had recently worked in New Jersey, according to the news release. The Richmond City Health District is investigating who may have been in contact with the men.
Stoney urged city residents to adhere to an executive order Gov. Ralph Northam issued Monday directing Virginians to stay at home except for specific, limited purposes, such as travel to work deemed essential or trips to purchase food or medicine.
The virus had killed over 3,800 people in the United States and more than 42,000 across the world by Tuesday evening, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Strain from a wounded economy and expanding public health threat manifested Tuesday in uncertainty for renters worried about rent payments due Wednesday, and journalists, local government and medical workers who found themselves facing furloughs.
The city of Petersburg announced it would suspend fixed-route bus service, retaining emergency paratransit for existing riders only, effective 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Five hundred part-time and full-time Chesterfield County employees will be furloughed effective Saturday, the county announced late Monday. County leaders cited economic uncertainty and said affected workers were told last week.
“It’s projected that the nation will be facing the worst-ever financial quarter," County Administrator Joseph P. Casey stated in a release. "With a significant impending economic downturn, as good stewards of taxpayer monies we’ve already had to make some tough decisions and take money-saving measures.”
Richmond Times-Dispatch employees and workers at dozens of newspapers owned by its parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., learned Tuesday that they will be required to take two weeks of unpaid leave between now and the end of June.
Bon Secours Mercy Health, which runs five hospitals in the Richmond region, also announced Tuesday that it would place staff who are not directly supporting work on COVID-19 response on furlough without pay for up to three months.
The total number of furloughed employees includes 700 total full-time equivalents across seven states and 12 markets, which is less than 1% of the 51-hospital system’s total workforce of 60,000, according to Bon Secours.
In an email to staff, Bon Secours CEO John Starcher said that a recent projection estimates that the health system will have operating losses of more than $100 million a month as a result of the impact of COVID-19, including the cancellation of elective surgeries and primary care services.
“These decisions will help our ministry preserve life and provide vital health care services to the increasing number of patients that require care; be good stewards of our resources and provide adequate support to our care givers as they care for our communities; and be thoughtful about caring for those associates whose roles are vitally important to our ministry but are not directly supporting patient care during this time of crisis,” Bon Secours said in a statement.
The furlough is expected to last 30-90 days and employees will first collect paid time off until it runs out. After that, they will be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the statement from Bon Secours. The health system’s foundation also has a $60 million Associate Emergency Fund to help those employees who face serious financial challenges.
HCA Healthcare, which runs several Richmond-area hospitals including Chippenham and Henrico Doctors’, said that it has not made any decisions to furlough or lay off employees.
“HCA Virginia continues to plan to ensure we have the capacity, staffing, supplies, and equipment needed as the situation continues to evolve,” said Jeff Caldwell, spokesman for the health system.
VCU Health said that it is not planning staffing reductions or furloughs related to COVID-19.
Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 96 Virginia localities, according to VDH, which reported Tuesday that 13,401 people had been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 165 people had been hospitalized.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said Tuesday that the city's first deaths should strengthen residents' resolve to stay put and prevent the spread.
“Every loss we experience at the hands of this disease is tragic,” he said.
