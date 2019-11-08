RRHA

Under pressure from tenant advocates, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced it would halt evictions for the rest of the year.

“Effective immediately, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has implemented an agency-wide freeze on lease enforcement for nonpayment of rent,” according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes after weeks of sharp criticism stemming from a surge of evictions in public housing communities the housing authority manages. In October, one in eight families living in Creighton Court faced eviction.

The housing authority said it would not file any additional cases against families in its properties, including the six large public housing complexes: Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts.

Pending eviction cases the housing authority had filed against its residents would be dismissed, the release stated.

(this is a breaking news update)

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

