Under pressure from tenant advocates, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced it would halt evictions for the rest of the year.
“Effective immediately, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has implemented an agency-wide freeze on lease enforcement for nonpayment of rent,” according to a news release issued Friday afternoon.
The announcement comes after weeks of sharp criticism stemming from a surge of evictions in public housing communities the housing authority manages. In October, one in eight families living in Creighton Court faced eviction.
The housing authority said it would not file any additional cases against families in its properties, including the six large public housing complexes: Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb courts.
Pending eviction cases the housing authority had filed against its residents would be dismissed, the release stated.
(this is a breaking news update)
Imagine expecting tenants to hold up their end of the lease and pay the rent.....how uncivilized!
I’m sure conservatives will be clamoring to see people thrown into the street and made homeless as winter beckons. Especially as the results of their denial of man-made climate change are felt next week.
“Another Arctic Surge to Deliver Record Mid-November Cold Next Week to the Plains, Midwest, South and East”
Fortunately, in this case, good hearted American concern for fellow citizens has prevailed.
Why do agencies have to be pressured by advocates before they choose to do the right thing?
Allison, and why do individuals feel they have no obligations to pay for a service they are provided. Not sure about your bank, ours wouldn't let mortgage go unpaid over 2 months and the process starts. What is next. cars, Rent a center for the tvs. Yes free stuff. Will you pick up our bank notes or should we cry foul to some advocacy group. OOpps can't do it, wrong color and we take responsibility for our life and not expect someone else to.
