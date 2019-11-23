Unguarded: A three-part series on how Richmond’s guardianship process leaves vulnerable people unprotected

Guardianship, the legal process of taking away an adult’s rights to make life decisions, is intended to protect vulnerable people from neglect and abuse.
In Richmond, VCU Health System and other health care providers have used the process to remove poor patients from hospital beds, sometimes against the wishes of family members, with the help of a local law firm.
A year-long Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation has found that what happens to the patients after they’re discharged is left up to a system that fails to provide the one justification for the power it wields – protection.
VCU Health System always called Richelle Richardson-Hayes for permission whenever her younger brother, Richard Richardson, needed a procedure, she said.
Although Richard was mentally stable, he’d been paralyzed after falling from a balcony on Thanksgiving 2014, when he was 35, and sometimes needed his sister to consent on his behalf. The VCU medical staff had called her when he needed a breathing tube inserted and when they wanted to give him a halo brace to support his neck and head.
That’s why she was shocked when she found out from Richard that the hospital was discharging him to a nursing home in Petersburg without telling her.
LAST WEEK
Ora Lomax felt in her bones that her husband of 63 years would die that day.
Four days before Christmas, something in William Lomax had changed. He was praying and singing “This Little Light of Mine” and “Jesus Loves Me.”
He must have felt death, she thought.
She couldn’t stand to see it happen. But before she left him, he squeezed her hand and told her he loved her for the last time.
COMING NEXT SUNDAY
The elephant in the room is our govt accreditation and ongoing certifications of nursing homes. Nursing homes are regularly inspected as are restaurants and other businesses. Why do such facilities remain in operation? The article suggests it was wrong for this specific patient to be sent to this facility. The real RTD article should have asked why any patients are there.......if it is as bad as the RTD implies.
This certainly raises legitimate concerns about conflict of interest on the part of the lawyer having guardianship. But frankly, if the hospital cared so much more about money than the patient's well being, they would have just discharged him home. Clearly there were serious concerns about his safely at home. If the hospital cared more about money why would they both paying an attorney many thousands of dollars to take this to court?
The hospital had to make certain there were arrangements in place prior to releasing him or if something happened to him, the hospital would have been proven to be negligent. Your second question: Again, they had to make certain they were thorough in making arrangements for him and by having a court decide these important issues the hospital was relieved of responsibility and possibility of a lawsuit brought by the wife. This is so very sad but now they are together forever. My condolences to any loved ones.
Thank you for RTD for a very informative and compelling article about the abuses of the poor and elderly. If we live long enough, many of us could find ourselves in a similar situation.
This is incredible. You should be considered for a Pulitzer. I hope your digging gets results.
This kind of investigative reporting, especially in these days of financial challenges for print media, is exceptional. Thank you, TD and Bridget Baluch, for investing in this important work. Jaw-dropping storytelling! I look forward to the sequels.
Amazing and stunning report. Thank you fir publishing
It's a gutsy, hard nosed expose. Thank you, Richmond Times Dispatch, for the courage to name names.
