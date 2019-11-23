You are the owner of this article.
Unguarded: A three-part series on how Richmond’s guardianship process leaves vulnerable people unprotected

Guardianship, the legal process of taking away an adult’s rights to make life decisions, is intended to protect vulnerable people from neglect and abuse.

In Richmond, VCU Health System and other health care providers have used the process to remove poor patients from hospital beds, sometimes against the wishes of family members, with the help of a local law firm.

A year-long Richmond Times-Dispatch investigation has found that what happens to the patients after they’re discharged is left up to a system that fails to provide the one justification for the power it wields – protection.

VCU Health System always called Richelle Richardson-Hayes for permission whenever her younger brother, Richard Richardson, needed a procedure, she said.

Although Richard was mentally stable, he’d been paralyzed after falling from a balcony on Thanksgiving 2014, when he was 35, and sometimes needed his sister to consent on his behalf. The VCU medical staff had called her when he needed a breathing tube inserted and when they wanted to give him a halo brace to support his neck and head.

That’s why she was shocked when she found out from Richard that the hospital was discharging him to a nursing home in Petersburg without telling her.

DISCHARGED

Ora Lomax felt in her bones that her husband of 63 years would die that day.

Four days before Christmas, something in William Lomax had changed. He was praying and singing “This Little Light of Mine” and “Jesus Loves Me.”

He must have felt death, she thought.

She couldn’t stand to see it happen. But before she left him, he squeezed her hand and told her he loved her for the last time.

