Removing statues is a long-held tradition – one that dates back well over a millennium, according to Dr. Christine Luckritz Marquis.
Luckritz Marquis is an associate professor of church history at Union Presbyterian Seminary and specializes in the late ancient world, an era spanning approximately from the 4th century to the 9th century.
Though her expertise is not in the Civil War, or even in American history, she found herself fascinated with Richmond’s Confederate monuments when she moved to the city 7 years ago.
She began noticing parallels between the calls to remove Richmond’s statues and the removals of various ancient statues, which she studied for her dissertation and, later, for a book.
Recent protests and demonstrations have thrown those parallels into especially stark relief. According to Luckritz Marquis, it was common in the Roman Empire for the people to take down statues that symbolized institutions “that deserved condemnation,” similarly to how Richmond protesters have been taking down Confederate statues throughout the month of June.
The citizens taking down statues themselves sent a message that “those who were powerful were no longer going to be those with power,” she said.
She cited a statue of the deity Serapis in Alexandria, Egypt, as an example of this. The Christian archbishop Theophilus convinced a mob to tear down the statue, an event that served as a visual, physical indicator of the empire’s shift from polytheism to monotheism.
On the other hand, when the Roman Empire took down a statue, “that was an attempt for them to reinsert themselves as, still, the power. To align themselves with what was going to be the new structure.”
This is why Luckritz Marquis is critical of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s decision to take down the monuments as quickly, and as publicly, as possible.
“Claims are made that it’s about safety, but it’s also about reasserting power,” she said.
Beyond their political influence, statue removals also served a secondary purpose during the Roman Imperial Period: entertainment.
In an era long before entertainment was as readily available as it is today, communities found excitement in statue removals, not unlike how a crowd of around 1,000 gathered to watch and cheer on the removal of the Stonewall Jackson monument.
To Luckritz Marquis, however, Wednesday’s spectacle seemed purposeful.
“It distracted from the anti-eviction activists and what they were doing downtown,” she said, referring to the hundreds of protestors who were met with pepper spray during a protest at the courthouse. The demonstration, which followed the expiration of a hold on evictions, coincided with the removal of the Jackson statue.
“That you’re simultaneously taking down a symbol while pepper-spraying people tells you something about what power wanted that symbol to do. They wanted it not to symbolize actual change, but to become a spectacle to distract us.”
