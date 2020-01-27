The residence hall name tags of three University of Richmond students were defaced last week in what the university's president and students are describing as acts of racism.
University President Ronald A. Crutcher sent a campus-wide email Jan. 24, after an African American student's door was defaced. The next day, Chief of Police Dave McCoy wrote to say there had been three incidents apparently motivated by "intimidation with a racial and national origin basis." At a Spiders men's basketball game that night, students wore black and carried signs decrying racism.
School officials have chosen not to repeat what was written in notes to the campus community. Crutcher described the initial act as a "disturbing racial epithet" in his Friday morning message to students. He called the incident "disgusting," noting that the university last week was commemorating the birth and legacy of civil rights pioneer Martin Luther King Jr.
"This cowardly and racist act is profoundly hurtful and deeply offensive," Crutcher wrote.
"An act of racism against any of us on this campus is an act that affronts all of us, and everything we are committed to as a University community," he said. "We will not tolerate members of our community being targeted for harassment based on their identities."
In a phone interview Monday morning, university spokeswoman Cynthia Price said the vandalism was anonymously reported. McCoy said two of the incidents happened in the Marsh residence hall, but that police have not been able to figure out where the third reported incident took place. The university has not released images of the graffiti or said what exactly was written.
After Saturday's basketball game, UR redshirt junior player Nick Sherod said the university's sports fans and student athletes should not be afraid to speak out.
"I think that some things are more important than basketball and what happened on our campus is pretty unacceptable,” said Sherod, a graduate of St. Christopher’s. “And I think sometimes people don’t want to intersect sports and social activities, but I don’t think you can do that."
"Whoever’s door that slur got written on, that’s going to be with them for the rest of their life," Sherod went on to say.
Chris Mooney, in his 15th season as Richmond’s coach, also addressed the in-game protest by UR students. Of the graffiti and students’ demonstration, he said, “I feel terribly that that would happen and respect their right to voice their frustration or the pain that the individual would feel.”
are you telling me that with all their security that nobody noticed? Makes you suspect why and who did this and who has intimate knowledge of how the University operates. Makes you wounder who is in charge of security.... the Security department needs to be fired.
