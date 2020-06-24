The University of Richmond has rescinded an admissions offer to a student who the college says posted an "offensive and racially charged" video on social media.
In a statement Wednesday, the university did not identify the student nor did it elaborate on the content of the video. The video "did not reflect the University's values or its commitment to a thriving and inclusive community," according to the statement, which added that UR was made aware of the video late Monday.
"Admission to the University of Richmond is offered with the condition that students wishing to join our community maintain the academic and social/behavioral standards on which admissions is based — standards expected of all members of the community," the statement read. "Violation of those standards has resulted in a review and reconsideration of the admission decision."
An online petition urging the university to revoke the student's admission offer received 2,743 signatures before it was closed after UR's announcement.
"If there is truly 'No Room for Hate'” on UR’s campus, we must not welcome people who propagate racist sentiment and openly disrespect Black lives into our community," the petition read, adding later on revoking the admissions offer: "This is the ONLY response that will evidence that Richmond truly cares about its Black students and has zero tolerance for hate. We are TIRED of hateful incidents occurring with no consequences."
Earlier this year, three UR students were the targets of racist vandalism that drew criticism from students and President Ronald Crutcher.
UR is not the only college in the U.S. taking back admissions offers.
Marquette University rescinded an offer to a lacrosse recruit over a Snapchat post on the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd, whose death has prompted mass calls for racial justice and protests across the country. The Naval Academy revoked an admissions offer over racist, transphobic and sexist statements on Discord, an online chat platform, The Capital Gazette reported Monday.
"The University of Richmond remains steadfastly committed to fostering a thriving, inclusive community, and to our enduring values of diversity, inclusivity, and equity," Wednesday's statement read.
More than 400 UR faculty and staff issued a statement earlier this month criticizing racial injustice, according to The Collegian, the university's student newspaper.
Take note you idiotic Millennials and GenZers. Just because you have certain thoughts on certain issues doesn't mean they don't exist if you don't post them online. You're free to have your own independent thoughts, be they good or bad intentioned, but as soon as you post them online, they're public. Don't like getting admissions pulled or losing your job? Keep your more controversial thoughts to yourself.
